Stem (STEM) Price Target Increased by 30.68% to 19.55

The average one-year price target for Stem (NYSE:STEM) has been revised to $19.55 / share. This is an increase of 30.68% from the prior estimate of $14.96 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.14% from the latest reported closing price of $16.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 55.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.01%, an increase of 1,311.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.64% to 2,087K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 244K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 87.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 904.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 218K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 50.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 39.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 94K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 82.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 1,228.38% over the last quarter.

