Stem (STEM) Price Target Decreased by 11.22% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Stem (NYSE:STEM) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is a decrease of 11.22% from the prior estimate of $16.66 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.12% from the latest reported closing price of $11.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.02%, an increase of 87.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.52% to 1,690K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 88K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 54.77% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 85K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 83K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 79K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 85.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 494.93% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 77.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 276.57% over the last quarter.

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