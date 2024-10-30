Stem, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$148.3 million, or -$0.91 per share. This compares with -$77.1 million, or -$0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 78.1% to $29.3 million from $133.7 million last year.

Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$148.3 Mln. vs. -$77.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.91 vs. -$0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $29.3 Mln vs. $133.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $45-$65 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $135 - $155 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.