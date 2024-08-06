Stem, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stem, Inc. (STEM):

Earnings: -$582.270 million in Q2 vs. $19.122 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.59 in Q2 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.23 per share Revenue: $33.999 million in Q2 vs. $92.946 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $200 - $270 Mln

