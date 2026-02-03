Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Price Target Increased by 13.21% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for Stellar Bancorp (NYSE:STEL) has been revised to $36.72 / share. This is an increase of 13.21% from the prior estimate of $32.44 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.87% from the latest reported closing price of $37.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellar Bancorp. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEL is 0.09%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 39,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,729K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 6.85% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,830K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 35.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 8.31% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,283K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,238K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 25.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEL by 28.97% over the last quarter.

