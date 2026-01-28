Stellar Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.15 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $25.21 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $144.04 million from $150.02 million last year.

Stellar Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.15 Mln. vs. $25.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $144.04 Mln vs. $150.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.