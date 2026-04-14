Markets

Stellantis Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

April 14, 2026 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) said on Tuesday that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election and appointment of several board members.

John Elkann got re-elected as an executive director, and Robert Peugeot along with Henri de Castries were brought back on as non-executive directors. Juergen Esser is joining the board as a new non-executive director, with all of them set to serve for two years.

The board also made it official that Elkann will continue as Chairman, Peugeot as Vice Chairman, and de Castries as Senior Independent Director. They have set up new committee structures focusing on audit, remuneration, and ESG functions.

STLA is currently trading at $8.16, up $0.17 or 2.19 percent on tthe New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.