Stellantis Recalls About 1.23 Mln Pickup Trucks For Issues With Certain Tailgate Latching Components

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), formed by the merger Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., announced Tuesday a voluntary recall of an estimated 1.23 million pickup trucks to inspect and realign, as needed, certain latching components on their tailgates. The recall is limited to certain model-year 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. The company said vehicles equipped with Ram's multifunction tailgate and Ram 1500 Classic pickups are unaffected. Vehicles equipped with sensors that alert drivers to insecure tailgates are also excluded.

A routine review of customer service records led to a Stellantis investigation that discovered tailgate striker plates on certain pickup trucks may not be sufficiently aligned to accommodate complete closure, which may put unsecured cargo at risk of spilling onto a roadway.

Stellantis said it is unaware of any potentially related injuries or accidents.

The automaker said affected customers will be advised as early as next month when service will be available, which will be provided free of charge. It urges customers to secure cargo as referenced in their owners' manuals in the interim.

