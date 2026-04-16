Stellantis Partners With Microsoft To Advance AI-Led Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to advance the company's digital transformation through the co-development of advanced AI, cybersecurity and engineering capabilities.

The collaboration would integrate Stellantis' automotive engineering expertise, multibrand scale and global operations with Microsoft's cloud, AI and security capabilities to accelerate stronger, more agile, more connected digital processes.

As part of the deal, Stellantis and Microsoft will co-develop more than 100 AI initiatives across customer care, product development and operations.

Additionally, the automaker will equip its global workforce with enterprise-grade AI tools to enhance productivity and collaboration.

Currently, STLA is moving down 0.96 percent, to $8.22 on the New York Stock Exchange, and MSFT is trading at $417.13, up 1.46 percent on the Nasdaq.

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