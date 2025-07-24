Stellantis Partners with 4screen to Launch Real-Time Location-Based Mobility Services in Vehicles

Stellantis and 4screen partner to provide real-time, location-based services in select vehicles, enhancing in-car convenience for drivers.

Stellantis has partnered with 4screen to introduce real-time, location-based mobility services in its vehicles across North America and Europe. This collaboration aims to enhance in-car convenience by allowing drivers to access information about nearby services, such as restaurants, gas stations, and Stellantis dealerships, through their infotainment screens. The 4screen platform, available in select models with Uconnect systems, offers personalized and contextual results, helping drivers find relevant points of interest based on their journeys while minimizing distractions. The service has begun rolling out in eligible vehicles via over-the-air updates, with plans for expansion to more brands and markets as the partnership grows.

Partnership with 4screen integrates real-time, location-based services into Stellantis vehicles, enhancing in-car convenience for customers.

The 4screen platform allows drivers to access personalized points of interest and local services directly from their infotainment systems, improving the overall driving experience.

This collaboration positions Stellantis as a leader in connected vehicle technology, offering innovative solutions that prioritize both convenience and driver safety.

The progressive rollout of 4screen services through over-the-air updates demonstrates Stellantis' commitment to continuously improving customer experience with modern technology.

There is no indication of the user privacy measures in place for the collection and use of location-based data, which could raise concerns among customers regarding data security.



The rollout of the 4screen platform is limited to specific Stellantis models initially, potentially alienating customers of other models who may not have access to these new services.



The press release does not include any details on potential limitations or problems that could arise with the integration of this new technology, which may lead to customer dissatisfaction if issues occur.

What is the Stellantis and 4screen partnership about?

The partnership aims to enhance in-car convenience with real-time, location-based mobility services integrated into Stellantis vehicles.

Which vehicles will feature the 4screen platform?

The 4screen platform will be available in select FIAT, Jeep®, and Ram models equipped with Uconnect® 4 or Uconnect® 5 systems.

How does the 4screen platform benefit drivers?

It helps drivers discover nearby services and points of interest without distractions, improving decision-making during journeys.

What types of nearby locations can drivers find?

Drivers can explore restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations, charging stations, parking, and Stellantis brand dealerships.

When will the 4screen service be available to customers?

The service is progressively rolling out through over-the-air updates, with some customers already experiencing it in their vehicles.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Stellantis and 4screen Enhance In-Car Convenience









with Real-Time, Location-Based Mobility Services









4screen platform brings real-time, location-based content into Stellantis vehicles across North America and Europe











Customers can explore nearby locations such as restaurants, convenience stores, parking, gas and charging stations, and Stellantis brand dealerships – directly from the infotainment screen



Results are personalized and contextual, with the option to filter and display only the most relevant points of interest (POIs) based on each journey



First eligible vehicles have begun receiving the service, with a broader rollout across multiple brands and markets underway



The experience will continue to expand as more businesses join 4screen’s growing partner network

















AMSTERDAM and MUNICH – July 24, 2025



– Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, and 4screen, the pioneering driver interaction platform, today announced a partnership to bring real-time, location-based digital services into Stellantis’ portfolio of iconic vehicle brands. This collaboration will deliver a more convenient, intuitive in-car experience to Stellantis customers across key markets in Europe and North America.





The 4screen platform will be available in select FIAT, Jeep



®



, and Ram models equipped with Uconnect



®



4 or Uconnect



®



5 systems. It enables drivers to access nearby services, offers and points of interest directly from the infotainment system. Additional Stellantis brands will follow as the deployment expands.







Driving Value for Customers on the Move







This collaboration introduces a seamless way for drivers to stay informed and make more efficient decisions during their journey, whether they are looking for a quick stop at a restaurant, a nearby convenience store, a gas or charging station, parking, a car wash, or a Stellantis brand dealership.





The platform is designed to prioritize convenience while respecting customer preferences, without distracting from the drive. Points of interest are filtered based on location and context, and drivers can define what types of places are relevant to them on each trip.





The 4screen platform helps drivers discover nearby businesses and services directly on the vehicle’s navigation map. Results are tailored to the driver’s location and needs, with useful information like opening hours, contact details, and amenities – plus instant access to in-car special offers and promotions that can be redeemed on the go.







Non-Intrusive Design. Integrated with Safety in Mind.







Unlike third-party apps, the 4screen service is seamlessly integrated into the vehicle infotainment interface. Relevant content is presented contextually and responsibly, without creating distractions or overwhelming the driver.





“We are focused on delivering connected technology that brings meaningful value to our customers,” said Cristiani Campos, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Software Business Unit. “Partnering with 4screen helps us give drivers relevant, helpful content on their terms, when and where they need it.”





“Our platform turns the in-car screen into a smart mobility companion,” said Fabian Beste, CEO and Co-Founder of 4screen. “We’re proud to work with Stellantis to offer this enhanced experience across multiple brands and regions.”





Stellantis customers may already see these improvements in vehicles as the service is progressively rolling out through over-the-air updates.





About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit







www.stellantis.com





For more information, contact:













Fernão SILVEIRA



+31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com











Nathalie ROUSSEL



+33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com









communications@stellantis.com





www.stellantis.com











About 4screen









4screen is the world’s first platform that connects drivers seamlessly with their surroundings, providing real-time access to a wide range of services and recommendations. By working within the car’s digital interface, 4screen leverages unique vehicle data points to enhance the mobility experience and connect drivers with the most relevant businesses and destinations possible - All while complying fully with the highest safety and privacy regulations. For more information, please visit









www.4screen.com







Über 4screen











4screen ist die weltweit erste Plattform, die Autofahrende in Echtzeit nahtlos mit ihrer Umgebung verbindet – und ihnen so direkten Zugang zu relevanten Services und Empfehlungen über das Fahrzeugdisplay bietet. Durch die Integration in die native digitale Benutzeroberfläche des Fahrzeugs nutzt 4screen dynamische Fahrzeugdaten, um das Mobilitätserlebnis gezielt zu verbessern und kontextbezogene Inhalte bereitzustellen – selbstverständlich unter vollständiger Einhaltung höchster Sicherheits- und Datenschutzstandards. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter:







