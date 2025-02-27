Stellantis N.V. Releases 2024 Annual Report and Submits Form 20-F to SEC

Stellantis published its 2024 Annual Report and filed Form 20-F with the SEC, available on its website.

Stellantis Publishes 2024 Annual Report and Files Form 20-F







AMSTERDAM, February 27, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that it published its 2024 Annual Report and filed its 2024 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.





Stellantis’ Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at



www.stellantis.com



, where they can be viewed and downloaded



1



. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contact below.





About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit









www.stellantis.com









For more information, contact:









INVESTOR RELATIONS



–



investor.relations@stellantis.com









For media inquiries, contact:









Fernão SILVEIRA



+31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com







Nathalie ROUSSEL



+33 6 87 77 41 82 –



nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com





1 The 2024 Annual Report and Form 20-F, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the Form 20-F and related exhibits are available on the Company’s website (www.stellantis.com) at



https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/reporting/financial-reports









Attachment





