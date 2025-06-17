Stellantis N.V. Recognizes Eight Startups at 2025 Venture Awards for Innovations in Customer Experience and Mobility Solutions

Stellantis honors eight startups for innovative mobility solutions at the 2025 Venture Awards, showcasing impactful collaborations.

Quiver AI Summary

Stellantis N.V. has recognized eight innovative startups at its fourth annual Venture Awards, highlighting their contributions to enhancing customer experience in mobility through intuitive, personalized, and sustainable solutions. The winners, selected across three categories—CARE, TECH, and VALUE—were honored for their real-world impact and scalability, demonstrating significant advancements that improve customer journeys. Startups like NetZero and Trashin focus on sustainability, while others like Ample and HMDrive showcase cutting-edge technology. The Venture Awards also emphasize Stellantis's ongoing commitment to collaboration with startups, having signed over 250 partnership contracts in four years and investing through Stellantis Ventures, its corporate venture fund. An interactive booth featuring these startups will be showcased at the MOVE 2025 event in London.

Potential Positives

Stellantis recognized eight startups for their innovative contributions to mobility, showcasing a commitment to enhancing customer experience through partnerships.

The collaboration with startups supports the company's strategy for scalability and real-world impact across its various brands, indicating a strong forward-looking approach.

Stellantis Ventures, with an initial €300 million investment, emphasizes the company's proactive role in investing in innovative technologies, positioning it well in the competitive mobility sector.

The interactive booth at MOVE 2025 will provide significant visibility for both Stellantis and the awarded startups, enhancing brand recognition and customer engagement.

Potential Negatives

Over-reliance on startups: The press release emphasizes Stellantis' dependence on external startups for innovation and technology, which may raise concerns about the company's own research and development capabilities.

Potential image risk: Highlighting the need for innovative partnerships might suggest that Stellantis is struggling to keep pace with industry advances on its own, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the 2025 Venture Awards?

The 2025 Venture Awards recognize startups partnering with Stellantis to enhance mobility solutions and customer experience.

Which startups were honored in the 2025 Venture Awards?

Eight startups were recognized, including NetZero, Ample, Dexory, and Cloud Ace, across categories like CARE, TECH, and VALUE.

What categories are included in the Venture Awards?

The categories in the Venture Awards are CARE, TECH, and VALUE, focusing on innovation and real-world impact.

Where will the Venture Awards showcase be located?

The showcase will be at MOVE 2025 in London, at the Main Entrance, Booth 1 on June 18-19, 2025.

How does Stellantis collaborate with startups?

Stellantis collaborates with startups as partners by implementing their solutions and as investors through Stellantis Ventures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





2025 Venture Awards Celebrate Startups Partnering with Stellantis to Enhance Customer Experience











Eight startups honored for advancing intuitive, personalized, and sustainable mobility solutions











Winners selected across three categories – CARE, TECH and VALUE – for their real-world impact and scalability











Startups play a central role in delivering breakthrough technologies that enhance the customer journey











Interactive booth at MOVE 2025 in London (June 18-19, Main Entrance – Booth 1) will showcase award-winning startup innovations, AI, and accessible mobility solutions









AMSTERDAM, June 17, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. has honored six startup partners and two startups backed by the Stellantis Ventures capital fund with its fourth annual Venture Awards, recognizing bold innovations and high-impact collaborations that are shaping the future of mobility and delivering customers meaningful value.





“These startups help us go faster and further in creating technology that improves people’s lives,” said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Stellantis. “We’re proud to work alongside such inventive teams as we build products and services that truly matter to our customers.”





The 2025 Venture Awards spotlight companies selected for their innovation, tangible results, and potential to scale across Stellantis brands and platforms. Honorees are grouped into three focus areas:





CARE:





•



NetZero



(France) – Operates in the tropics to scale up biochar production, a solution that removes carbon from the atmosphere by leveraging nature and technology. Biochar also offers numerous co-benefits, especially in agriculture, where it improves soil quality, increases yields, and reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers.





•



Trashin



(Brazil) – Specializes in sustainable waste management, the circular economy, and reverse logistics, unlocking opportunities for refusal, remanufacturing, and recycling of waste materials.





TECH:





•



Ample



(United States) – Offers a modular, drop-in battery-swapping system, which enables a full charge in under five minutes, delivering a fast, convenient, and cost-effective energy solution. Ample’s modular solution is already deployed in Madrid to support Free2move’s Fiat 500e car-sharing fleet.





•



Hive Power



(Switzerland) – Stellantis tested Hive Power’s FLEXO optimization platform to aggregate EVs for Virtual Power Plant and V2X applications. This powerful combination creates new revenue opportunities for company fleets.





•



HMDrive



(Italy) – Redefines the driving experience with augmented reality. Its patented tracking algorithms and transparent AR glasses make driving more effective, immersive and safe, in any vehicle and for any driver.





VALUE:





•



Dexory



(United Kingdom) – Dexory’s autonomous robotics and AI-powered platform create a real-time digital twin of warehouse operations, enabling real-time tracking, anomaly detection and actionable insights to optimize space, streamline labor and improve accuracy across global supply chains.





•



Cloud Ace



(Japan) – A global Managed Service Provider (MSP), Cloud Ace drives digital transformation for businesses worldwide by harnessing the power and flexibility of cloud platforms.





•



GOMECANO



(France) – Offers an on-demand mobile repair service. Certified, trusted mechanics are dispatched to the customer, minimizing downtime and maximizing convenience.





Additional finalists in this year’s Venture Awards include: Adagos, Aive, Blip, Carester, Entroview, Exatom, Geeglee, Gideon, Modelway, Monolith, MotorK, nFlux, Ohoskin, PRISM Eval, Scortex, Selfinspection, Tetmet, Tractian.





Stellantis collaborates with startups in two core ways:





As a partner: Stellantis promotes innovation by implementing innovative startup solutions at scale. More than 250 partnership contracts with startups have been signed in the past four years.





As an investor: Stellantis Ventures, Stellantis’ first corporate venture fund, established with an initial investment of €300 million, targets early- and later-stage startup companies that are developing innovative technologies for the automotive and mobility sectors, focusing on improving outcomes for individual customers and society as a whole.





Stellantis Ventures will host an interactive booth at MOVE 2025, the world’s premier mobility tech event, taking place June 18–19 at ExCeL in London. The booth (Main entrance, Booth 1) will feature pioneering startup solutions in AI, battery tech, and inclusive mobility, alongside innovative vehicles and technologies from Stellantis brands Citroën and FIAT.





# # #









About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit







www.stellantis.com





.













@Stellantis









Stellantis









Stellantis









Stellantis























For more information, contact:













Fernão SILVEIRA



+31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com











Nathalie ROUSSEL



+33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com









communications@stellantis.com





www.stellantis.com















Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.