Stellantis Halts Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Development Program Due to Market Challenges

Stellantis discontinues its hydrogen fuel cell program due to market challenges, ending Pro One van production in Europe.

Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program due to the lack of mid-term prospects for the hydrogen market, impacted by limited refueling infrastructure and high capital needs. The company announced that it will not launch its hydrogen-powered Pro One vans this year, with production plans in France and Poland being halted. Stellantis, facing stringent CO2 regulations in Europe, views the hydrogen segment as economically unsustainable in the near future and is shifting its focus toward electric and hybrid vehicles. Discussions are also underway with partners regarding the future of its subsidiary, Symbio, in light of these market conditions. The discontinuation will not affect staffing at Stellantis' production sites, and research related to hydrogen technology will be redirected to other projects.

Potential Positives

Stellantis is redirecting its R&D efforts away from hydrogen technology towards other projects, which may lead to more promising developments.

The decision to discontinue the hydrogen fuel cell program will not impact staffing at production sites, ensuring job security for employees.

By focusing on electric and hybrid vehicles, Stellantis aims to align with regulatory standards and meet consumer expectations more effectively.

The company is actively engaging with partners to evaluate the implications for its hydrogen-related ventures, showing a commitment to strategic stakeholder management.

Potential Negatives

Discontinuing the hydrogen fuel cell technology development program suggests a lack of confidence in the hydrogen market, which may damage investor and consumer perceptions of Stellantis' innovation capabilities.

The decision to halt production of hydrogen-powered Pro One vans indicates a significant missed opportunity in the emerging hydrogen vehicle segment, potentially limiting Stellantis' competitiveness in a future market that may eventually adopt this technology.

The statement highlights the challenges faced in the hydrogen market, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about the overall strategy and direction of Stellantis in the alternative fuel landscape.

FAQ

Why did Stellantis discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology program?

Stellantis discontinued the program due to limited hydrogen infrastructure, high costs, and lack of consumer incentives for adoption.

Will there be any production of hydrogen-powered vehicles?

No, Stellantis will not launch its hydrogen-powered Pro One vehicles as serial production has been stopped.

How does this decision affect Stellantis' staffing?

This decision will not impact staffing at Stellantis' production sites, as no layoffs are planned.

What is the future of hydrogen technology at Stellantis?

R&D activities related to hydrogen technology will be redirected to other projects within Stellantis.

What alternatives is Stellantis considering for Symbio?

Stellantis is discussing potential alternatives with Symbio's shareholders in light of market challenges.

Stellantis Discontinues Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Development Program











As the hydrogen market is showing no development prospect at mid-term, Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program.











Series production of hydrogen-powered Pro One vans in Hordain, France, and Gliwice, Poland, ends.











Stellantis is discussing alternatives for Symbio with its partners.









AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2025 – Stellantis today announced its decision to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program. Due to limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure, high capital requirements, and the need for stronger consumer purchasing incentives, the Company does not anticipate the adoption of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles before the end of the decade.





As a result, Stellantis will no longer launch its new range of hydrogen-powered Pro One vehicles this year. Serial production was scheduled to start this summer in Hordain, France (medium-sized vans) and Gliwice, Poland (large vans).





"In a context where the Company is mobilizing to respond to demanding CO2 regulations in Europe, Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program," explains Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe. "The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability. We must make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive."





This decision will not impact staffing at Stellantis' production sites. R&D activities related to hydrogen technology will be redirected to other projects.





The current state of the hydrogen segment also presents financial challenges for various stakeholders. In this context, Stellantis has initiated discussions with the shareholders of Symbio to evaluate the current market consequences and to preserve the best interests of Symbio, in line with their respective obligations.





About Stellantis











Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep







®







, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit







www.stellantis.com

















