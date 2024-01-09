Stellantis, BlackBerry, AWS Launch Virtual Cockpit

(RTTNews) - Dutch auto manufacturer Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Tuesday announced the launch of a virtual cockpit platform to enable the delivery of infotainment tech to customers that is expected to be 100 times faster than previous processes.

The new platform uses the QNX Hypervisor from Canadian software company, BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) and is now on early access release via AWS Marketplace within the QNX Accelerate portfolio of cloud-based tools.

Using the new technology, Stellantis can now create realistic virtual versions of car controls and systems, making them behave just like they would in a real car, without the need to change the main software that runs them reducing the time taken from months to 24 hours in some cases, as per the company.

The QNX Hypervisor can be accessed via AWS Marketplace enabling Stellnatis to include a virtual cockpit high-performance computing or HPC simulation into a cloud environment.

Stellantis now expects to accelerate customer feedback sessions, replicate the cockpit experience of a particular brand and vehicle, and make changes in real time to optimize the experience for the driver with this technology.

