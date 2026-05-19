Stellantis To Begin E-Car Production In 2028

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) announced the launch of its small and affordable E-Car project. The first E-Cars are expected to roll off the production line in 2028. The E-Car is a small, affordable and fully electric vehicle. Stellantis said its E-Car models will feature cutting-edge design and will be powered by world-class BEV technologies to be developed with selected partners.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said: "Our customers are calling for a revival of small, stylish vehicles, proudly produced in Europe, which are also affordable and environmentally friendly. Stellantis is answering their call with exciting new models for multiple brands."

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