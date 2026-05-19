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Stellantis To Begin E-Car Production In 2028

May 19, 2026 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) announced the launch of its small and affordable E-Car project. The first E-Cars are expected to roll off the production line in 2028. The E-Car is a small, affordable and fully electric vehicle. Stellantis said its E-Car models will feature cutting-edge design and will be powered by world-class BEV technologies to be developed with selected partners.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said: "Our customers are calling for a revival of small, stylish vehicles, proudly produced in Europe, which are also affordable and environmentally friendly. Stellantis is answering their call with exciting new models for multiple brands."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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