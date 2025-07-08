Stellantis' 1.2M Ram Trucks Under Scrutiny for BTSI Failures

Stellantis N.V. STLA is under investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has initiated a recall query involving nearly 1.2 million of the company’s Ram trucks. The query targets Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 models from the 2013 to 2018 model years.



Per NHTSA, the agency received 14 vehicle owner questionnaire submissions and six reports involving deaths or injuries through its Early Warning Reporting system, all indicating failures in the Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI) system. A malfunction in the BTSI system could result in the unintended movement of a vehicle due to rollaway incidents.



The vehicles now under review were previously included in recalls intended to fix a defect that could cause the BTSI locking pin to stick. This defect may allow the vehicle’s transmission to shift out of the Park position without the need to press the brake pedal or, in some cases, without even inserting the key into the ignition. Such unintended shifting from Park could cause the vehicle to roll away, posing serious safety risks.



Per NHTSA, the current recall query aims to evaluate whether the prior recall fixes were effective, to understand the underlying cause of these continued rollaway events and to determine if other factors may be compromising the proper function of the BTSI system.



In separate news, Stellantis is also facing significant production setbacks in Italy. Per the FIM-CISL autoworkers’ union, the company experienced a 34% drop in passenger car production during the first half of 2025. Stellantis, which produces well-known brands, such as Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep in Italy, also saw a 16% year-over-year decrease in commercial vehicle output during the same period.



In the first half of the year, Stellantis manufactured 221,885 vehicles, including both passenger and commercial models, reflecting a 26.9% decline compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Per the union, all Stellantis car plants in the country are experiencing serious deterioration, with no signs of production recovery expected before the end of the year.

Stellantis’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

STLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Strattec Security Corporation STRT, Aisin Corporation ASEKY and Dana Incorporated DAN. While STRT and ASEKY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, DAN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.49% and 8.11%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 73 cents and 91 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASEKY’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.3% and 62.22%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 47 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 65.96%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 26 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

