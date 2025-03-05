STEIN MART Earnings Results: $SMRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEIN MART ($SMRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $35,370,000, missing estimates of $39,864,915 by $-4,494,915.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMRT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STEIN MART Insider Trading Activity

STEIN MART insiders have traded $SMRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK MARTELL has made 3 purchases buying 173,204 shares for an estimated $266,421 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN MORSE LEE (General Counsel) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STEIN MART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of STEIN MART stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.