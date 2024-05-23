Steer Technologies Revamps Operations, Sees Growth

Steer Technologies (TSE:STER) has released an update.

Steer Technologies Inc. reports a strong first quarter for 2024, with substantial growth in its FoodsUp division, a leading Canadian restaurant supply platform. As part of a strategic overhaul, the company is restructuring its business units, discontinuing its EV and rideshare operations, and actively seeking buyers for its intellectual properties and equity interests, including a stake in Westbrook Inc.

