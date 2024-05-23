News & Insights

Stocks

Steer Technologies Revamps Operations, Sees Growth

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Steer Technologies (TSE:STER) has released an update.

Steer Technologies Inc. reports a strong first quarter for 2024, with substantial growth in its FoodsUp division, a leading Canadian restaurant supply platform. As part of a strategic overhaul, the company is restructuring its business units, discontinuing its EV and rideshare operations, and actively seeking buyers for its intellectual properties and equity interests, including a stake in Westbrook Inc.

For further insights into TSE:STER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.