Steelcase Inc Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Steelcase Inc (SCS) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $35.0 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $63.1 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $897.1 million from $855.8 million last year.

Steelcase Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.0 Mln. vs. $63.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $897.1 Mln vs. $855.8 Mln last year.

