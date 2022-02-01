Steel Dynamics (STLD) Wraps Up Stake Buy in New Process Steel

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD completed the acquisition of a minority equity interest in New Process Steel, L.P. The latter is a metals solutions and distribution supply-chain management company headquartered in Houston, TX. It is focused on growing its value-added production applications.

New Process Steel has two manufacturing locations in Mexico and four manufacturing locations in the United States, two of which are at Steel Dynamics' Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Steel divisions. The current CEO of the company, Richard Fant, will independently operate New Process as the majority 55% equity holder and decision maker. New Process Steel is presently Steel Dynamics' single largest flat roll steel customer.

Steel Dynamics stated that the minority equity interest facilitates it to scale up its exposure to value-added manufacturing opportunities, while continuing to serve other long-standing flat roll steel customer requests. It expects that the current leadership team of New Process Steel will maintain the high-quality standards that have been set by it and continue to drive manufacturing growth. Steel Dynamics' focuses on offering the highest quality steel and service to all of its customers and creating innovative supply-chain solutions.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have gained 57.1% in the past year compared with a 30.2% rise of the industry.

Steel Dynamics, in its fourth-quarter call, stated that it expects a further year-over-year increase in domestic steel consumption in 2022 based on the prevailing market dynamics. It sees steel consumption in North America to experience steady growth, backed by the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. STLD expects construction to remain strong, factoring in its record steel fabrication order backlog extending through most of this year along with the sustained strength of order activity and broad customer optimism.

Steel Dynamics also expects the more severe supply-chain challenges in the automotive sector in North America to subside this year, supporting stronger production for vehicles that are in high demand and short supply.

