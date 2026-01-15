Steel Dynamics (STLD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $175.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Steel Dynamics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 26, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.71, marking a 25.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.54 billion, up 17.23% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.91 per share and a revenue of $18.3 billion, representing changes of -19.61% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. Steel Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Steel Dynamics has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.78, so one might conclude that Steel Dynamics is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that STLD has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

