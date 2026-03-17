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Steel Dynamics Sees Strong EPS Growth In Q1

March 17, 2026 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Industrial metals solutions company Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) said Tuesday it expects earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 in a range of $2.73 to $2.77 per share.

This compares to $1.82 per share reported in sequential fourth quarter and $1.44 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company noted that profitability from the company's steel operations and metals recycling operations are expected to be higher compared to sequential fourth quarter results.

Meanwhile, earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are expected to be steady with sequential fourth quarter results.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, STLD is trading on the Nasdaq at $171.00, down $3.28 or 1.88 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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