Steel Dynamics Secures Complete Ownership of New Process Steel

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 55% ownership interest in New Process Steel, bringing its total stake to 100%. The transaction follows the company’s earlier purchase of a 45% minority interest in 2022. The full buyout is intended to strengthen Steel Dynamics’ value-added manufacturing capabilities while deepening its long-standing commercial relationship with New Process Steel.

Steel Dynamics highlighted New Process Steel as a highly respected metals solutions and distribution company with a strong operational footprint across the United States and Mexico. The company noted that New Process Steel has established a reputation for quality manufacturing, supply-chain reliability and long-standing customer partnerships, qualities that Steel Dynamics views as integral to its own strategic expansion into value-added steel processing.

Steel Dynamics emphasized that acquiring full ownership will enhance its exposure to differentiated and higher-margin opportunities within the value-added manufacturing space. The transaction aligns with its broader strategy of expanding manufacturing capabilities that complement its flat-rolled steel operations. Management highlighted that New Process Steel has been one of Steel Dynamics’ largest flat-rolled customers, making the integration both commercially and operationally synergistic.

Shares of STLD are up 17.1% over the past year compared with its industry’s rise of 17.2%

