Steel Dynamics Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $266.03 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $207.29 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $4.414 billion from $3.872 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

