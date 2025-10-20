Steel Dynamics Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $403.68 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $317.80 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $4.828 billion from $4.341 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $403.68 Mln. vs. $317.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $4.828 Bln vs. $4.341 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.