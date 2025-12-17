Steel Dynamics Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) said it expects fourth quarter earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.69 per share. Comparatively, prior year fourth quarter earnings were $1.36 per share. The company currently plans to release its fourth quarter earnings on January 26, 2026.

The company noted that it has repurchased an estimated $200 million, or one percent, of its common stock so far during the fourth quarter 2025.

Shares of Steel Dynamics are down 2.5% to $164.89 in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

