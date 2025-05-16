Bitcoin Magazine



Steak ‘n Shake Now Accepting Bitcoin via Lightning Network Across U.S. Locations



Steak ‘n Shake has officially launched Bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network, following the announcement reported on May 9. At the time, the fast food chain teased its plans to integrate BTC, generating excitement across the Bitcoin community. And today, it is an option at the cash register, or better said, Bitcoin Register.

JUST IN: Fast food giant Steak 'n Shake is now officially accepting #Bitcoin Lightning Network payments pic.twitter.com/bvGCb9r4Im — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 16, 2025

As of today, customers can pay for their meals with Bitcoin at Steak ‘n Shake locations across the United States. This marks a major step in mainstream Bitcoin adoption, as the chain serves over 100 million customers annually and now gives them the option to use Lightning for instant, low-fee transactions.

First Bitcoin purchase in the world with @SteaknShake



Changing the game of Dining, Bitcoin & Politics.



Only Steak N’ Shake puts your health over profits by using beef tallow. pic.twitter.com/ZeQxxFbbHB — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) May 16, 2025

The company announced the news on X this morning, confirming that Lightning Network payments are officially supported in-store.

Bitcoin has been launched at Steak n Shake



The revolution is underway…



-Steaktoshi May 16, 2025

Following up, they clarified the scale of the implementation—this isn’t a small test or pilot program. It’s a full rollout across their system.

The Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s second-layer solution, is designed for fast, scalable, and low-cost payments, making it ideal for point-of-sale purchases like burgers and fries. Steak ‘n Shake customers can now scan a Lightning QR code at checkout using any supported wallet, completing transactions in seconds. The system uses a backend payment processor to handle real-time conversion to USD, ensuring stability and ease of use for both the customer and the merchant.

NEW: Fast food giant Steak 'n Shake will begin accepting Bitcoin payments for their over 100 million customers pic.twitter.com/g1OErM82BI — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 9, 2025

In Bitcoin Magazine’s previous coverage, the significance of even the hint of this move was noted, and now that it’s official, it confirms Steak ‘n Shake as one of the first major fast food brands to fully embrace Bitcoin through Lightning. This goes beyond the occasional “Bitcoin accepted here” sign; this is a practical, streamlined payment option that reflects a commitment to Bitcoin integration.

Cashback Alert at Steak ’n Shake!



Buy your next meal in Bitcoin Lightning



Pay using Speed Wallet at any @SteaknShake store and get 1,000 SATS cashback via Lightning



More Bonus: Post a video of your payment & tag us — we’ll send you an extra 2,000 SATS to your… pic.twitter.com/D2aV4biJP4 (@speedwallet) May 16, 2025

With tools like the Lightning Network making payments faster and more accessible, Steak ‘n Shake is positioning itself at the forefront of a shift toward practical, everyday BTC utility.

This update could signal a larger trend on the horizon. With more brands watching consumer behavior and the Lightning Network’s increasing usability, Steak ‘n Shake’s move might spark a wave of similar integrations.

