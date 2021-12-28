Steady Start Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snaped the two-day slide in which it had fallen not quite 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,640-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with support expected from oil companies and weakness likely from tech shares. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 5.02 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,641.52 after trading between 1,640.61 and 1,650.28. Volume was 25.104 billion shares worth 73.161 billion baht. There were 816 decliners and 727 gainers, with 592 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 0.90 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.42 percent, Bangkok Bank advanced 1.27 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.32 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.59 percent, CP All Public increased 0.86 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods improved 0.84 percent, Energy Absolute skidded 1.06 percent, IRPC gathered 1.06 percent, Kasikornbank rallied 2.17 percent, Krung Thai Bank soared 3.10 percent, Krung Thai Card and PTT Global Chemical both gained 0.87 percent, PTT Oil & Retail accelerated 0.93 percent, PTT perked 0.66 percent, PTT Exploration and Production strengthened 0.85 percent, SCG Packaging dropped 1.08 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.22 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.79 percent, True Corporation spiked 0.43 percent, TTB Bank surged 4.38 percent and BTS Group and Gulf were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way, the S&P 500 opened higher but gradually fell into the red and the NASDAQ simply spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow gained 95.83 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 36,398.21, while the NASDAQ sank 89.54 points or 0.56 percent to close at 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 eased 4.84 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,786.35.

The lackluster performance came as traders were reluctant to continue making significant moves following the recent strength in the markets. But they largely refrained from cashing in on recent gains amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Helping offset worries about the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session on hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is unlikely to impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $75.98 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide November figures for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.7 percent on year - slowing from 2.91 percent in October.

