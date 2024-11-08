Steadright Sells Silica Claims to Argyle Resources

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. (TSE:SCM) has released an update.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has agreed to sell 23 high-grade silica mining claims in Quebec to Argyle Resources Corp. for $65,000 in cash and 300,000 common shares. The deal includes a 2% net smelter returns royalty, highlighting a strategic move to leverage Argyle’s expertise in furthering exploration efforts.
