Steadright Sells Silica Claims to Argyle Resources

November 08, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc. (TSE:SCM) has released an update.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has agreed to sell 23 high-grade silica mining claims in Quebec to Argyle Resources Corp. for $65,000 in cash and 300,000 common shares. The deal includes a 2% net smelter returns royalty, highlighting a strategic move to leverage Argyle’s expertise in furthering exploration efforts.

