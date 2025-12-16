Markets

Stc Group, Ericsson Join To Boost Technology Adoption Across Saudi Arabia

December 16, 2025 — 03:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - stc Group, a digital enabler in Saudi Arabia, has signed a five-year Master Frame Agreement with Ericsson (ERIC) to accelerate the delivery of advanced digital infrastructure and boost technology adoption across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. stc Group will tap Ericsson's latest portfolio offerings including: 5G hardware and software, cloud-native solutions, advanced managed services, and infrastructure and network support.

stc will accelerate 5G expansion and the rollout of advanced technologies such as 5G Standalone, 5G Advanced, Massive MIMO, Ericsson Radio System products, cloud-native platforms and network management solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.