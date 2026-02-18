Staying Invested, Diversified and Ahead With ETFs

The S&P 500 fell about 1.3% last week, as February’s AI-related volatility weighed on markets. Still, the index showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday, finishing the session up about 0.14%. However, even if markets eventually recover from the current bout of volatility and uncertainty, the need for diversification does not diminish.

The so-called “AI scare” trade shows little sign of fading anytime soon. According to a recent fund manager survey by Bank of America, as quoted on Bloomberg and cited by Yahoo Finance, a record share of investors believe companies are overspending on AI. Approximately 35% of respondents flagged corporate overinvestment as a concern, the largest proportion in more than two decades.

Investor concerns are rising. Roughly 25% of the participants cited an “AI bubble” as the primary tail risk, while 30% flagged aggressive AI capital expenditure by large technology firms as the leading credit risk, according to the Bank of America’s survey.

The S&P 500 is more concentrated than many investors realize, with roughly 33% allocated to the information technology sector. A significant portion of that exposure is tied to tech heavyweights. Amid the recent tech rout and rising anxiety around AI-driven disruption, this concentration risk has become increasingly evident.

That said, reducing exposure to technology is not the sole reason investors should diversify. Broader structural risks, including elevated U.S. national debt levels and an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, reinforce the case for spreading risk across sectors, asset classes and regions.

Smart ETF Picks for Long-Term Diversification

Diversification remains one of the most effective strategies for building resilient portfolios, particularly in a market increasingly driven by a handful of dominant players. Reducing concentration risk through ETFs not only enhances portfolio balance but also offers added benefits such as tax efficiency and a simpler, more disciplined approach to investing.

Investors looking to diversify without the complexity of holding multiple funds can consider increasing exposure to the following ETFs. While increasing exposure to these ETFs, investors should stay committed to a long-term plan, adopting a passive investment approach and avoid being swayed by short-term market swings.

Buy-and-hold is a classic strategy offering a passive investment approach, ideal for investors seeking sustainable long-term returns. Adopting passive, long-term strategies helps create long-term momentum by ignoring short-term price fluctuations, supports wealth accumulation and minimizes the impact of emotional decision-making. By avoiding impulsive actions, such as panic selling during market dips or overbuying during sharp rallies, investors can remain focused on long-term goals.

Equal-Weighted Index Funds

These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risk. This makes them a relevant choice for investors seeking diversified exposure across sectors within the domestic market.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has gained 11.76% over the past year and 5.50% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500 over the past year but outperforming the broader index so far this year.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has double-digit exposure to industrials (16.38%), financials (14.78%), information technology (13.48%) and health care (11.88%). RSP charges an annual fee of 0.20% and has a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has gained 3.37% over the past month and 11.10% over the past year.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has top exposure to energy (10.44%), followed by materials (9.96%), industrials (9.63%) and consumer staples (9.60%). EQL charges an annual fee of 0.27% and has a dividend yield of 1.63%.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has gained 3.81% over the past month and 13.36% over the past year.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has double-digit exposure to financials (17.47%), information technology (15.11%), industrials (14.98%), health care (14.89%) and consumer staples (10.68%). RSP charges an annual fee of 0.25% and has a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has gained 2.18% over the past month and 15.46% over the past year.

Multi-Asset ETFs

Diversifying the portfolio also comes across as an attractive investment strategy. A well-diversified portfolio distributes risk across multiple asset classes. Multi-asset ETFs could be a solid investment.

By combining stocks and bonds, multi-asset ETFs help reduce portfolio risk. Equities offer growth potential, while bonds provide income and act as a buffer during market downturns. This diversification can enhance risk-adjusted returns over time.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF AOR has 60.96% allocated to equities, 38.53% allocated to fixed income and 0.51% allocated to cash and/or derivatives. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.15% and has a dividend yield of 2.47%.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF AOA has 80.44% allocated to equities, 19.09% allocated to fixed income and 0.47% allocated to cash and/or derivatives. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.15% and has a dividend yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF AOK has 30.94% allocated to equities, 68.41% allocated to fixed income and 0.65% allocated to cash and/or derivatives. The fund charges an annual fee of 0.15% and has a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund MDIV charges an annual fee of 0.75% and has a dividend yield of 6.10%. The fund has double-digit exposure to dividend-paying equities (22.19%), REITs (20.23%), preferred securities (19.19%), high yield corporate bond ETFs (18.93%) and MLPs (18.21%).

