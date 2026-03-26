Stay Invested Despite Market Chaos With These ETFs

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, warned that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence could widen the wealth gap. Fink emphasized that while AI will generate enormous economic value, that value is likely to accrue primarily to companies building and deploying the technology -- and to investors who already hold those assets, per Reuters, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

He also highlighted concerns that AI could disrupt traditional business models, particularly in legacy software and services, where automation and new AI-native firms may erode pricing power (read: ETFs to Tackle the Anthropic-Led Software Stock Rout).

A New Era of Constant Disruption

Fink indicated that markets are navigating an unusually intense period marked by geopolitical conflicts and technological transformation. Against this backdrop, investors can tap the ETFs mentioned below, which are poised to benefit from disruption. We also highlight S&P 500 ETFs, as they are steady and timeless investments.

ETFs in Focus

AB Disruptors ETF FWD

Disruptive technologies—like AI—are likely to create entirely new markets, allowing early investors to capture outsized long-term returns. The fund typically holds 80–100 stocks based on long-term growth trends. The fund selects companies with proven business models and a clear path to potential profitability.

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK

Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of Intelligent Devices, Autonomous Mobility, Precision Therapies, Neural Networks and many more.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF CHAT

Generative AI is a prime pick because it can create content across industries. It is still in an early stage, offering investors significant untapped value. The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF is an actively managed fund designed to provide exposure to companies involved in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and related technologies.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ

The underlying Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are positioned to benefit from the continued development and implementation of artificial intelligence technology, as well as companies that provide critical technology and services for analyzing large and complex datasets.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares VOO

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, Fink urged investors to remain focused on long-term strategies. He pointed out that over the past two decades, every dollar invested in the S&P 500 has grown more than eightfold, highlighting the importance of staying invested rather than trying to time the market, per Reuters, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.