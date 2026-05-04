Stay Ahead of the Game With Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology (MCHP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 354.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.27 billion, up 30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Microchip Tech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers' should arrive at $626.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other' at $296.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Analog' will reach $342.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.9% year over year.

Shares of Microchip Tech have experienced a change of +43.2% in the past month compared to the +10% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MCHP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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