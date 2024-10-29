News & Insights

Stavely Minerals Reports Cash Flow Details Amid Exploration

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd reported a net cash outflow of $1,045,000 from its operating activities for the quarter ending September 2024. Despite facing significant costs in exploration and staff expenses, the company managed to offset some expenses through equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $283,000 from financing activities. Investors may find interest in Stavely’s strategic financial management as it navigates through its exploration commitments.

