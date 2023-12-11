States With The Most Spoiled Dogs 2023

The holiday season is here and dog owners are spoiling their canine companions with holiday outfits, gifts and home-cooked meals. In fact, more than one in five dog owners (22.2%) have spent more money on Christmas gifts for their dog than on gifts for their friends and family, according to a recent Forbes Advisor survey.

While pampered pets can be found nationwide, dog owners in some states tend to spoil their pooches more than others.

To find out which states have the most spoiled dogs, Forbes Advisor analyzed 10 key metrics from a nationwide survey of dog owners.

Key Takeaways

Florida tops the list of states with the most spoiled dogs, while Oklahoma pet owners spoil their dogs the least.

Four of the top 10 states with the most spoiled dogs are in the Pacific and West, including Alaska, Washington, Colorado and California.

The top ways to spoil dogs during the Christmas season include buying a holiday gift for the dog (67.2%), buying a holiday outfit for the dog (40.6%) and preparing a special holiday meal for the dog (39.8%).

Top 10 States With The Most Spoiled Dogs

1. Florida

Florida’s score: 100 out of 100

Florida tops the list of states with the most spoiled dogs.

The Sunshine State has the highest percentage of dog owners who spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own (66.5%).

Florida dog owners are most likely in the nation to order a special treat for their dog at a restaurant (63%).

Dog owners in Florida are second most likely to pamper their pooches by pushing them in a stroller (43.5%) and putting perfume or cologne on them (34%).

Florida dog owners are second most likely to throw doggy birthday parties or celebrations (54%) and to prepare homemade dog food or treats (69%).

Florida is also home to the third highest percentage of dog owners who take their dog to dog-friendly activities (57%).

2. Alaska

Alaska’s score: 98.69 out of 100

Nearly half of dog owners in Alaska (49%) regularly throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog, the third highest amount.

62% of Alaskan dog owners said they’ve purchased outfits and accessories for their dog and 54% said they’ve ordered a special treat for their dog at a restaurant (both the fifth highest amounts).

Alaska is home to the fifth highest percentage of dog owners who take their dog to dog-friendly activities (53%) and the sixth highest percentage of dog owners who put perfume or cologne on their dog (24.5%).

Additionally, more than half of all dog owners in Alaska (54%) reported spending more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own, the sixth highest amount in the nation.

3. Washington

Washington’s score: 91.82 out of 100

Our analysis found Washington dog owners don’t like to leave their four-legged friends behind when they go on a trip. More than three-fifths of dog owners (61%) have brought their pooch on vacation, the highest amount nationwide.

Dog owners in the Evergreen State are most likely in the nation to spoil their canine companion with doggy birthday parties (71.5%) and homemade dog food or treats (73%).

Sixty-two percent of dog owners in Washington said they’ve ordered a special treat for their dog at a restaurant and 63% reported buying outfits and accessories for their dog (both the second highest amounts).

Washington is also home to the second highest percentage of dog owners who spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own (66%).

Additionally, 42% of Washington dog owners said they’ve pushed their dog in a stroller, the third highest amount nationwide.

4. Colorado

Colorado’s score: 82.04 out of 100

Colorado dog owners tied with dog owners in Illinois for being fourth most likely to throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog (46%).

Dog owners in Colorado also tied with dog owners in Iowa and North Dakota for being seventh most likely to order their canine companion a special treat at a restaurant (51%).

More than one in four dog owners in the Centennial State (26.5%) said they’ve pushed their dog in a stroller and more than half (50.5%) take their dog to dog-friendly activities (both the ninth highest amounts).

Half of all dog owners in Colorado reported spending more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own (the 10th highest amount).

5. California

California’s score: 77.96 out of 100

California is home to the highest percentage of dog owners who have pushed their dog in a stroller (47%).

Our analysis found that 61.5% of dog owners in the Golden State reported spending more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own, and nearly three-fifths (58.5%) said they’ve ordered their dog a special treat at a restaurant (both the third highest amounts).

More than six out of 10 (66%) dog owners in California claim to regularly prepare homemade dog food or treats, the fourth highest amount.

California dog owners are also the fifth most likely to put perfume or cologne on their dog (26%) and sixth most likely to throw doggy birthday parties (45.5%).

6. New Jersey

New Jersey’s score: 77.52 out of 100

Nearly one in four New Jersey dog owners (23.5%) said they’ve put perfume or cologne on their dog, the eighth highest amount nationwide.

Garden State dog owners tied with dog owners in Pennsylvania and Virginia for being ninth most likely to throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog (38%).

New Jersey tied with Maryland for having the 10th highest percentage of dog owners who have pushed their dog in a stroller (24.5%).

New Jersey is also home to the 11th highest percentage of dog owners who have brought their dog on vacation (45.5%, tied with New Hampshire).

7. Illinois

Illinois’ score: 77.23 out of 100

Illinois tied with South Dakota for having the third highest percentage of dog owners who have purchased outfits and accessories for their dog (62.5%).

The Prairie State also tied with Colorado for having the fourth highest percentage of dog owners who regularly throw doggie birthday parties or celebrations (46%).

More than one in five dog owners in Illinois (21.5%) said they’ve put perfume or cologne on their dog, the 10th highest amount.

Illinois dog owners tied with dog owners in Mississippi, Texas and West Virginia for being 11th most likely to spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own (49.5%).

8. Texas

Texas’ score: 70.8 out of 100

Texas is home to the fourth highest percentage of dog owners who put perfume or cologne on their dog (27%).

Dog owners in the Lone Star State are sixth most likely to say that they’ve pushed their dog in a stroller (33%) and that they’ve ordered their dog a special treat at a restaurant (52%).

Nearly three fifths (58%) of Texas dog owners claim to regularly prepare homemade dog food or treats, the sixth highest amount.

Dog owners in Texas are also seventh most likely to throw doggie birthday parties or celebrations (44.5%) and ninth most likely to buy outfits and accessories for their dog (59.5%).

9. Delaware

Delaware’s score: 69.93 out of 100

Delaware dog owners are most likely in the nation to put perfume or cologne on their dog (35.5%) and to paint their dog’s nails (29.5%).

36.5% of dog owners in Delaware said they’ve pushed their dog in a stroller and 61% reported spending more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own (both the fourth highest amounts).

Additionally, dog owners in Delaware are eighth most likely to take their dog to dog-friendly activities (51%).

10. Virginia

Virginia’s score: 69.34 out of 100

Virginia dog owners tied with dog owners in Florida for being sixth most likely to buy their dog outfits and accessories (61%).

51.5% of dog owners in Virginia spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own, the eighth highest amount.

Virginia also tied with New Jersey and Pennsylvania for having the ninth highest percentage of dog owners who regularly throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog (38%).

10 Signs Your Dog Is Spoiled

Pet parents not only love showering their fur babies with gifts, but also enjoy spoiling them by making them a part of the family. The top 10 ways that dog owners spoil their fur babies include:

Taking family photos with the dog (58.7%)

Buying the dog outfits and accessories (53.7%)

Spending more money on the dog’s health and grooming than on their own (45.8%)

Regularly preparing homemade dog food or treats (45%)

Ordering the dog a special treat at a restaurant (43.2%)

Taking the dog to dog-friendly activities (43.2%)

Bringing the dog on vacation (41.3%)

Regularly throwing birthday parties or other celebrations for the dog (32.7%)

Pushing the dog in a stroller (19%)

Putting perfume or cologne on the dog (16.3%)

Top Ways to Spoil a Dog During the Holidays

The holiday season is a time to spread cheer and spend time with loved ones—including pets. Dog parents are increasingly making Fido part of the holiday fun by including them in festivities or giving them gifts. During the Christmas season, the most popular forms of pet pampering include:

Buying the dog a holiday gift (67.2%)

Buying the dog a holiday outfit (40.6%)

Preparing a special holiday meal for the dog (39.8%)

Including the dog in a holiday card (36.2%)

Spending more money on gifts for the dog than on gifts for friends and family (22.2%)

How Pet Insurance Reduces Costs for Dog Owners

As dogs move beyond the role of pets into being family members, owners are doing everything they can to ensure their companions live long, healthy lives. Regular visits to the vet, routine immunizations, monthly preventative care medications and even physical therapy for injured or arthritic dogs are becoming more and more common.

These regular points of care aren’t cheap, and pet treatment costs are steadily rising. Pet insurance can help offset these costs.

By paying a monthly premium, the eventual out-of-pocket costs for large vet expenses, such as cancer treatment or a broken bone, are reduced significantly. Routine care, including immunizations, can typically be added on to coverage.

Your pet insurance cost will vary on a variety of factors, including your dog’s breed, age, gender and location. Some breeds are more susceptible to certain conditions than others; for example, the most expensive dog breeds for pet insurance include French bulldogs, Saint Bernards and Newfoundlands.

As pets age they become more prone to accidents and illnesses, making them more expensive to cover. Pet insurance for older dogs is typically catered toward an aging dog’s needs, including short waiting periods, generous coverage limits and 24/7 vet telehealth. The sooner a pet owner decides to insure their older dog, the better, as some policies have age cutoff limits.

Overall, pet insurance can give dog owners the peace of mind that their dog will receive the care they need without having to worry about covering the total cost.

Methodology

To determine which states have the most spoiled dogs, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across the following 10 metrics:

Percentage of dog owners who spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own: 25% of score.

25% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have brought their dog on vacation: 15% of score.

15% of score. Percentage of dog owners who regularly prepare homemade dog food or treats: 15% of score.

15% of score. Percentage of dog owners who regularly throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dog: 10% of score.

10% of score. Percentage of dog owners who take their dog to dog-friendly activities: 10% of score.

10% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have pushed their dog in a stroller: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have put perfume or cologne on their dog: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have painted their dog’s nails: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have bought their dog outfits and accessories: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have ordered their dog a special treat at a restaurant: 5% of score.

Data for all metrics comes from a survey of 10,000 U.S. dog owners (at least 200 in each state).

This survey was conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between September 21 and October 13, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence.

