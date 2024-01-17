States With The Most And Least E-Cigarette Use In 2024

Smoking remains a habit some Americans just can’t kick, with 5.8% of adults turning to the modern allure of e-cigarettes, according to a new Forbes Advisor study.

Smoking e-cigarettes—also referred to as vaping—remains less popular than traditional cigarette smoking, with 11.5% of adults still lighting up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But e-cigarettes are growing in popularity among the most vulnerable demographics. Nearly one quarter (24.7%) of high school seniors have engaged in electronic cigarette use in the past 30 days.

Despite its popularity, e-cigarette usage remains controversial and unsafe, particularly among youth, young adults and pregnant women. The full effects of vaping as a substitute for traditional smoking remains uncertain, with scientists still probing its potential harms.

While the CDC notes e-cigarettes may help non-pregnant adult smokers as a cigarette substitute, they may contain nicotine, lead, and cancer-causing chemicals. Cigarette smoking itself leads to diseases and disabilities and harms most organs in the body, and continues to be the primary cause of preventable diseases, disabilities and fatalities in the United States.

State-Level E-Cigarette Statistics

Forbes Advisor compared hundreds of data points from the CDC across all 50 states to determine which have the most and least vapers. Here are the results.

Tennessee ranks as the state with the most vapers and Maryland is the state with the least vapers.

Seven of the top 10 states with the most vapers are located in the South: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Eight of the top 10 states with the least vapers are located in the East, namely Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The state with the most Gen Z vapers (young adults between 18 and 24 years) is North Dakota, and the state with the least Gen Z vapers is Maryland.

The state with the highest percentage of Gen Zers who use e-cigarettes every day was Oklahoma (22.5%).

The state with the lowest percentage of Gen Zers who use e-cigarettes every day was California (4.9%).

E-Cigarette Statistics in America

E-cigarette use affects a wide range of demographics, but is particularly popular among young Americans. Here’s a closer look at vaping trends nationwide:

E-cigarette use was higher among adult men than women in 2021, according to the CDC (5.1% of men vs. 4% of women).

Adults between the ages of 18-24 (Gen Z) make up the largest subgroup of adult e-cigarette users (11%).

As men and women age, their e-cigarette usage decreases. White adults were more likely to use e-cigarettes than any other race.

As family income increased, the use of e-cigarettes among adults aged 18 and over generally decreased.

About 10% of students report current use of any tobacco product, with e-cigarettes being the most popular product for the 10th year in a row.

Almost 9 out of 10 youth vape users use flavored e-cigarettes.

The Top 10 States With the Most E-Cigarette Use

1. Tennessee

Tennessee’s score: 100 out of 100

Tennessee tops the list of states with the highest use of e-cigarette use. The state also ranked fourth highest in the following metrics:

The percentage of adults who vape every day (5.7%, compared to the study average of 3.8%).

The percent of adults who vape some days (5.1%, tying with Louisiana, compared to the study average of 4%).

Between 2016 and 2022, the percentage of adults in Tennessee who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 5.1 percentage points, compared to the study average of a 3.1 percentage point increase.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky’s score: 98.88 out of 100

E-cigarette use in Kentucky has increased in the last six years. Other metrics include:

Kentucky ranked as the state with the most adults who vape every day (6% tying with Oklahoma for the No.1 spot in this metric, study average: 3.8%).

Between 2016 and 2022, the percentage of adults in Kentucky who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 4.9 percentage points, compared to the study average of a 3.1 percentage point increase.

Kentucky ranked 11th in the percentage of adults who vape some days (tying with New York at 4.5%, study average: 4%).

3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s score: 98.32 out of 100

Oklahoma trails closely behind Kentucky—separated by just 0.56 points in our ranking index—for vape use. Other metrics include:

Oklahoma ranked as the state with the most residents who vape every day (tying with Kentucky for the No.1 spot in this metric at 6%, study average: 3.8%).

Oklahoma ranked sixth in the percentage of adults who vape some days (5%), compared to the study average of 4%.

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults who currently use e-cigarettes in Oklahoma increased by 4.3 percentage points, compared to the study average of a 3.1 percentage point increase.

4. Idaho

Idaho’s score: 97.77 out of 100

Idaho is the only western state ranking in the top 10 states with the most vapers. Other findings include:

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Idaho who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 5.4 percentage points, tying with North Dakota for the highest increase in our study.

Idaho ranked third in the percentage of adults who vape some days (5.2%, compared to the study average of 4%).

Idaho ranked as the eighth state with the most residents that vape every day (4.8%, compared to the study average of 3.8%).

5. Arkansas

Arkansas’s score: 97.21 out of 100

Arkansas ranks highly in daily and occasional vaping among adults. Other notable vaping metrics for the state include:

Arkansas ranked third in the percentage of adults who vape every day (5.8%, two percentage points above the study average of 3.8%).

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Arkansas who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 4.6 percentage points, tying with West Virginia to rank seventh in this metric.

Arkansas tied with Hawaii and California to rank eighth in the percentage of adults who vape some days (4.6%).

6. Alabama

Alabama’s score: 96.65 out of 100

Alabama scored in the top 10 for both casual and daily e-cigarette use. Other findings include:

Alabama ranked No. 1 in the percentage of adults who vape some days (5.7%, compared to the study average of 4%).

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Alabama who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 5.3 percentage points, ranking third in this metric.

Alabama tied with Missouri to ranked ninth in the percentage of adults who vape every day (4.7%)

7. Louisiana

Louisiana’s score: 94.41 out of 100

Despite not ranking in the top 5 for vaping use, Louisiana shares similar percentages for adults who engage in daily and casual vape use. Its usage metrics include:

Louisiana tied with Tennessee to rank fourth in the percentage of adults who vape some days (5.1%).

Louisiana ranked sixth in the percentage of adults who vape every day, (5.3%, 1.5 percentage points higher than the study average of 3.8%).

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Louisiana who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 4.4 percentage points, ranking Louisiana 10th in this metric.

8. West Virginia

West Virginia’s score: 88.83 out of 100

Daily vaping in West Virginia is much lower than other states that ranked in the top 10 for vape use. Other statistics for vaping use in the state include:

About one out of every 20 adults (4.7%) in West Virginia reports vaping some days.

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in West Virginia who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 4.6 percentage points.

West Virginia tied with Arizona to rank 11th in the percentage of adults who vape every day (4.6%).

9. North Dakota

North Dakota’s score: 85.47 out of 100

The use of e-cigarettes in North Dakota is increasing faster than in any other state. Details on vaping in North Dakota include:

Along with Idaho, North Dakota saw the biggest increase in the percentage of adults who currently use e-cigarettes from 2016 to 2022 (5.4 percentage point increase).

North Dakota ranked seventh in the percentage of adults who vape every day (4.9%, compared to the study study average of 3.8%).

North Dakota tied with Kansas and Montana to rank the 26th worst in the percentage of adults who vape some days (4%).

10. Hawaii

Hawaii’s score: 82.68 out of 100

Coming in last for the top 10 states with the most vapers is Hawaii. The number of e-cigarette users in the Aloha State is increasing faster than our study average. Other notable metrics include:

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Hawaii who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 4.5 percentage points (compared to the study average of 3.1 percentage points).

Hawaii tied with Indiana to rank 15th in the percentage of adults who vape every day (4.2%).

Hawaii tied with Arkansas and California to rank eighth in the percentage of adults who vape some days (4.6%).

States With The Least E-Cigarette Use

1. Maryland

Maryland’s score: 0.00 out of 100

Maryland boasts the lowest percentage of vapers in the U.S. Other notable vaping statistics in this state include:

Maryland ranked as the state with the lowest percentage of adults who vape some days (2.5%, compared to the study average of 4%).

Maryland tied with Illinois for having the lowest percentage of adults who vape every day (2.1%).

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Maryland who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 1.4 percentage points, compared to the study average of a 3.1 percentage point increase.

2. Illinois

Illinois score: 1.68 out of 100

Illinois is the state with the largest population that ranks in the top five states with the fewest vapers. Other e-cigarette use in the state includes:

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Illinois who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 0.9 percentage points, the smallest increase in the country.

Illinois tied with Maryland for the lowest percentage of adults who vape every day (2.1%).

Illinois tied with Maine to rank seventh lowest in the percentage of adults who vape some days (3.1%).

3. Connecticut

Connecticut’s score: 3.91 out of 100

The number of people in Connecticut who engage in daily or casual vaping is relatively similar. Other notable metrics include:

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Connecticut who currently use e-cigarettes increased by just 1.5 percentage points, compared to the study average of 3.1 percentage points.

Connecticut has the second-lowest percentage of adults who vape every day (2.6%, compared to the study average of 3.8%).

Connecticut tied with South Dakota to rank third lowest in the percentage of adults who vape some days (2.9%).

4. Massachusetts

Massachusetts’s score: 9.5 out of 100

Only a small percentage of the Massachusetts population engages in daily and casual e-cigarette use. Other vaping use statistics include:

Just 2.8% of adults vape some days, compared to the study average of 4%.

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Massachusetts who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 1.2 percentage points, ranking Massachusetts as the state with the second-lowest increase.

Massachusetts tied with Vermont and Oregon to rank as the 11th best state for percentage of adults who vape every day (2.8%).

5. Delaware

Delaware’s score: 13.41 out of 100

Delaware's overall vape use is well below the national average. A closer look at e-cigarette use in the state shows:

Delaware tied with California, New York, New Jersey and Florida to rank eighth lowest in the percentage of adults who vape every day (2.7%).

Just 3.3% of adults in the state vape some days, compared to the study average of 4%.

Between 2016 to 2022, the percentage of adults in Delaware who currently use e-cigarettes increased by 2.1 percentage points, one percentage point lower than the study average (3.1).

States With The Most Gen Z E-Cigarette Users

Generation Z—young adults 18-24 years old—remain the most vulnerable to vaping. According to the CDC, this generation is more likely to vape than any other age group. The following five states have the most Gen Z vapers:

1. North Dakota

North Dakota’s score: 100 out of 100

Vaping among young people in North Dakota has dramatically increased over the last five years, according to the most recent data available. Other shocking Gen Z vape use statistics include:

North Dakota ranked fourth worst for the percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds who vape some days (13.5%, compared to the study average of 9.8%).

Between 2017 to 2022 the percentage of young adults who use e-cigarettes every day increased by 15.1 percentage points, compared to the study average of a 9.8 percentage point increase.

North Dakota ranked fifth in the percentage of Gen Zers who vape every day (16.4%).

2. Wyoming

Wyoming’s score: 94.51 out of 100

A large number of Gen Zers in Wyoming partake in both casual and everyday e-cigarette use. Other notable statistics include:

Wyoming ranked fourth highest in the percentage of 18 to 24-year-olds who vape every day (16.5%).

Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of young adults who use e-cigarettes every day increased by 13.8 percentage points.

Wyoming ranked 10th in the percentage of youth adults who vape some days (11.9%, compared to the study average of 9.8%).

3. Kentucky (tie)

Kentucky’s score: 94.28 out of 100

Kentucky tied with Louisiana for the No. 3 spot in the top 5 states with the most Gen Z vapers. Other notable statistics include:

Kentucky ranked third highest in the following two metrics: The percentage of Gen Zers who vape every day (17.9%). Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of 18 to 24-year-olds who vape every day increased by 15.7% (placing Kentucky third in this metric, study average: 9.8%).

Kentucky ranked 12th in the percentage of youth adults who vape some days (11.6%).

Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of young adults who use e-cigarettes some days increased by 7.7 percentage points.

4. Louisiana (tie)

Louisiana’s score: 94.28 out of 100

Louisiana saw a huge increase in the number of young people who report casually vaping. Other notable statistics include:

Louisiana ranked as the No. 1 worst state in the following metrics: Percentage of Gen Zers who vape some days (15%). Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of 18 to 24-year-olds who use e-cigarettes some days increased by 12 percentage points—a staggering difference from the study average of a 6.8 percentage point increase.

Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of young adults who use e-cigarettes every day increased by 12.4% (study average: 9.8%).

5. Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s score: 92.22 out of 100

Oklahoma is home to the largest percentage of young adults who vape every day. Other vape usage statistics include:

Oklahoma ranked as the worst state in the following metrics: The percentage of young adults who vape every day (22.5%). Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of Gen Zers who use e-cigarettes every day increased by 19.5 percentage points—a stark difference between the study average of a 9.8 percentage point increase.

Between 2017 to 2022, the percentage of 18 to 24-year-olds who use e-cigarettes some days increased by 6.5 percentage points.

Teen E-Cigarette Use Statistics

While high school students decreased their use of tobacco products—dropping from 16.5% in 2022 to 12.6% in 2023—middle schoolers saw an increase from 4.5% to 6.6%, respectively. Among middle school and high school students who currently use e-cigarettes, one-quarter (25.2%) use them daily.

For the 10th year running, vapes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students, with the CDC describing youth e-cigarette use as “a critical public health concern.” Additional teen vaping statistics include:



2.13 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2023.

Among youth who reported using e-cigarettes, 27.6% said they used them daily, and 42.3% reported using e-cigarettes more than half the time.

The majority (84.9%) of youth who reported vaping said they use flavored e-cigarettes.

E-Cigarette Use by Demographic

Different demographic factors such as age, gender, education, race and income commonly shape vaping behaviors. Here's a look at how these factors influence vaping trends nationwide.

E-Cigarette Use by Gender

Occasional vaping was more frequent among male users in all but five U.S. states.

The CDC reported in 2021 that smoking cigarettes was slightly more common among men, with 13.1% of men and 10.1% of women reporting they use cigarettes. This remains true for e-cigarette usage, with slightly more men also using vapes (11.6% for men, compared to 10.3% for women).

E-Cigarette Use by Age

E-cigarette usage is highest among adults between the ages of 18 to 24.

The second most common age group to use e-cigarettes is ages 25 to 44. E-cigarette usage significantly decreases for those beyond 45 years of age (6.5% vs. 2%).

Adults between the ages 18 to 44 were most likely to be “dual users” of e-cigarettes and cigarettes.

E-Cigarette Use by Race and Ethnicity

White adults (5.2%) were the most likely to use e-cigarettes compared to other races and ethnicities (Asian: 2.9%, Black or African American: 2.4%, Hispanic or Latino: 3.3%.)

White Gen Zers and millennials were most likely to use vapes. Asians were the second most likely race to use e-cigarettes among the 18 to 24 age group, followed by Hispanics or Latinos. In the age group of 25 to 44, the opposite is true, as Hispanics or Latinos were more likely to use e-cigarettes than Asians.

Black or African-American e-cigarette users were most likely to be between 25 to 44 years of age.

E-Cigarette Use by Household Income

E-cigarette users with families whose income sits at less than 200% of the federal poverty level were most likely to use e-cigarettes compared to other income groups.

As family income increased, the percentage of adults who use e-cigarettes generally decreased, according to the CDC.

E-Cigarette Access and Regulations

E-cigarette regulations vary from state to state, highlighting how each state manages where they're sold and who can use them, especially among young people. Here’s a look at states’ e-cigarette rules.

Arizona and Nevada tie as the states with the fewest restrictions in place for retail and/or youth access to e-cigarettes, with just two restrictions in each state. The study average is five.

Indiana has the most restrictions in place for retail and/or youth access to e-cigarettes (12).

More than half (33) states have implemented taxes on e-cigarettes.

All but 13 states require a license to sell e-cigarettes.

All but 18 states require laws on product packaging for e-cigarettes, including packaging in a child-resistant container, nicotine content displayed on the label, and safety warnings, among other things.

Does E-Cigarette Use Impact Your Life Insurance Rates?

Yes, it’s likely. Given the pivotal role health plays in determining life insurance eligibility and policy pricing, individuals who engage in smoking or tobacco use—including vaping—may be deemed a risk to insure by insurance companies. Smoking is classified as a significant lifestyle risk, typically leading to increased insurance premiums.

While e-cigarettes may serve as a substitute for tobacco users, it's important to note that the use of smoking can adversely affect your health. Inhaling toxic substances like nicotine, heavy metals and other cancer-causing toxins remains a concern.

Many life insurance providers mandate a medical examination as part of the policy approval process. That being said, even if you only smoke occasionally, a nicotine test could confirm your tobacco use and consequently result in a higher life insurance premium rate.

Life insurance provides financial support for your loved ones if something happens to you. It ensures that they have money to cover expenses and maintain their financial stability.

With the potential health risks associated with smoking, securing a life insurance policy becomes even more important to protect the financial well-being of your family.

How To Find the Best Life Insurance If You Smoke E-Cigarettes

If you're looking for life insurance, quitting tobacco can improve your chances of getting better rates. It may take some time after quitting to qualify for non-smoker rates, and your premium might increase as you age.

Regardless of your smoking status, comparing your options is crucial for finding the best life insurance rates. An independent insurance agent can help you explore different insurance choices and gather quotes from companies that are known for providing affordable rates to smokers.

If you vape and are seeking the best life insurance rates, here are a few helpful tips:

Shop around. To get the best prices, compare life insurance quotes from various companies.

Combine your insurance policies. You might get a discount by bundling your life insurance with other policies, like car or home insurance, from the same company.

Request a re-evaluation. If you used to vape and already have life insurance, ask for a re-evaluation if you've quit for a year. Your insurance company may require a new medical exam. Keep in mind your cost could change if you have new health issues since your last checkup.

Methodology

To uncover the states with the most and least vapers in America, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across three metrics listed below.

Percentage of adults who vape every day (2022): 50% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Percentage of adults who vape some days (2022): 25% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The growth rate of adults who currently use e-cigarettes between 2016 to 2022: 25% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To uncover the states with the most and least Gen Z (18 to 24-year-olds) vapers in America, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across four metrics listed below. Note that data was unavailable for Delaware.

The percentage of young adults who vape every day (2022): 40% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage of young adults who vape some days (2022): 30% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The growth rate of young adults who vape every day: 20% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The growth rate of young adults who vape some days: 10% of the total score. Data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

