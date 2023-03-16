Personal Finance

States With the Highest Property Taxes

March 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates soar over 2%, homes are pricey and average annual property tax bills routinely creep as high as $10,000 per year. 

Related: What Is the Standard Deduction for People Over 65 in 2023?
Advice: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Using data from the Tax Foundation, GOBankingRates ranked the states with the highest property taxes in America, including the percentage rate, the average dollar amount paid and the average home value. We ranked the top 15 in ascending order from least expensive to most. For context, the national average effective property tax is 1.04%, the U.S. average home value is $349,015 and the average annual property tax bill is $3,630. See which states are the most expensive to own real estate in. 

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

15. Kansas

  • Average effective property tax: 1.32%
  • 2022 average home value: $210,447
  • Average annual property tax paid: $2,778

Kansas's property taxes are actually low compared to the others on this list, but are still considered high in relation to the rest of the U.S.

Saratoga Springs is a city in Saratoga County, New York, United States.

13. (tie) New York

  • Average effective property tax: 1.38%
  • 2022 average home value: $370,445
  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,112

New York ties with Michigan for states with highest property taxes, though New York's are $1,966 higher, significantly higher. The average home value is also quite a bit higher in New York than the other states, but its residents still pay a relatively low property tax rate. 

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Aerial view of Traverse City, Michigan.

13. (tie) Michigan

  • Average effective property tax: 1.38%
  • 2022 average home value: $228,708
  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,156

Michigan ties with New York for the #13 spot, even though the property taxes and home values are quite a bit different, but they both share a 1.38% property tax rate. 

Westerly Rhode Island

12. Rhode Island

  • Average effective property tax: 1.43%
  • 2022 average home value: $433,666
  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,201

Rhode Island's property taxes are higher, but so is its average home value, which is in the top three highest on this list.

Main Street - Carnegie, PA

11. Pennsylvania

  • Average effective property tax: 1.49%
  • 2022 average home value: $265,724
  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,959

Pennsylvania's property taxes are actually relatively low compared to some of the other states even lower on this list, but it has a higher property tax rate.

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

10. Iowa

  • Average effective property tax: 1.50%
  • 2022 average home value: $197,330
  • Average annual property tax paid: $2,960

Iowa's another state where the property taxes themselves aren't actually all that high, though the tax rate is, because the average home value is lower here than other states.

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

9. Ohio

  • Average effective property tax: 1.58%
  • 2022 average home value: $212,757
  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,362

While the effective property tax rate is high in Ohio, the average home value is low, so property taxes are not as high as other states on this list.

Aerial Drone Photography of Downtown Omaha Nebraska.

8. Nebraska

  • Average effective property tax: 1.61%
  • 2022 average home value: $244,619
  • Average annual property tax paid: $3,938

Nebraska's average home value falls around the middle of the states on this list, but its property tax rate is creeping up past 1.6%.

Areal view on the South shore beach and lake from rocky ice age hiking trail during sunset.

7. Wisconsin

  • Average effective property tax: 1.63%
  • 2022 average home value: $266,908
  • Average annual property tax paid: $4,351

Wisconsin's property tax rate is over 1.6%, which, at an average home value of $266,908, translates to property taxes that are closing in on $4,500 per year.

Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

6. Texas

  • Average effective property tax: 1.66%
  • 2022 average home value: $308,392
  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,119

With a property tax rate edging up to 1.7%, and an average home value of over $300,000, Texas homeowners are paying over $5,000 in taxes each year.

this beautiful tower sits on the Talcott mountain state park in Simsbury ct.

5. Connecticut

  • Average effective property tax: 1.76%
  • 2022 average home value: $373,373
  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,571

In Connecticut, even though its average home value isn't the highest on the list, with a tax rate of 1.76%, homeowners are paying through the teeth for their annual property taxes.

Burlington Vermont winter

4. Vermont

  • Average effective property tax: 1.82%
  • 2022 average home value: $366,246
  • Average annual property tax paid: $6,666

The New England state of Vermont sees a pricey jump in property tax rate from Connecticut. At over 1.8% property tax rate, even though its average home value is lower than Connecticut, that additional percentage pushes taxes here to a significant level.

Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

3. New Hampshire

  • Average effective property tax: 1.96%
  • 2022 average home value: $443,793
  • Average annual property tax paid: $8,698

New England holds three spots on this list, with New Hampshire almost at 2% property tax rate. Its average home value price is also the second most expensive on this list, and the annual property taxes are the second highest on this list.

Chicago typical silver colored commuter train moving on elevated tracks to railroad station in between urban city buildings of Chicago, Illinois, USA.

2. Illinois

  • Average effective property tax: 2.05%
  • 2022 average home value: $262,134
  • Average annual property tax paid: $5,374

Illinois may be the first state to crack the 2% mark in property tax rate, but due to its low average home value, the annual taxes here won't break homeowners' banks.

Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

1. New Jersey

  • Average effective property tax: 2.21%
  • 2022 average home value: $470,981
  • Average annual property tax paid: $10,409

New Jersey earns the top spot as highest property taxes not only in property tax rate, which is over the 2% mark, but in the actual dollars spent in property taxes; here the average home value is the highest on the list.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Tax Foundation's Property Tax data to find (1) effective average property tax for each state. Once this was gathered GOBankingRates also found each state's (2) March 2022 average home value from Zillow and (3) average annual property tax paid. Only factor (1) was considered in the final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Highest Property Taxes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.