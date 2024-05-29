States Where You’re Most and Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck

With the cost of living increasing due to inflation and the after-effects of the pandemic, many people are feeling the pinch of having to stretch their paychecks further than they used to go. If you’re based in a place with a high cost of living, a big paycheck might not go very far. And, the salary you need to live comfortably in your state might be much higher than the big paycheck you’re currently getting.

GOBankingRates ranked all 50 states based on what percentage of the median household income is left over after covering the cost-of-living expenses. GoBankingRates drew upon data from the 2021 American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center: 2022 Cost of Living Indices. Keep reading to see the states where your money goes the furthest-and consider that it might be time for a major move.

50. Hawaii

Median household income per paycheck: $2,435

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: -$219

Percentage of leftover income: -8.99%

Hawaii has the fourth-highest median household income. But even a big paycheck doesn’t go far in one of the states with the highest cost of living.

In fact, Hawaii is the only state on this list where residents have a deficit after covering their cost of living expenses.

49. New York

Median household income per paycheck: $2,188

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $354

Percentage of leftover income: 16.19%

New York’s cost of living expenses are higher than the national average in every category except utilities, leaving only $354 dollars leftover after expenses are paid.

48. Oregon

Median household income per paycheck: $1,976

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $325

Percentage of leftover income: 16.43%

Oregon’s cost of living has been going up steadily, but so has the median income. Now, Oregon is nearly competitive with New York in income, though leftover money after expenses is actually less

47. Massachusetts

Median household income per paycheck: $2,535

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $430

Percentage of leftover income: 16.95%

Massachusetts has the third-highest median household income. But expenses here are quite high. Biweekly grocery costs are $230.59 and biweekly housing expenditures are $1,141.21.

46. California

Median household income per paycheck: $2,405

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $468

Percentage of leftover income: 19.44%

California’s median household income is the fifth-highest in the nation. But its residents are still among the most likely to live paycheck to paycheck because of the state’s high cost of living.

45. Maine

Median household income per paycheck: $1,885

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $399

Percentage of leftover income: 21.17%

The cost of living in Maine isn’t as high as in other New England states — but neither is the median household income. That’s why residents of Maine have just 21.17% of their paychecks left over after expenses.

44. Vermont

Median household income per paycheck: $2,024

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $447

Percentage of leftover income: 22.07%

Compared to other New England States, Vermont’s median household income of $67,674 is not as high, though it’s higher than many other states. It only leaves residents with 22.07% of their income leftover after expenses.

43. Montana

Median household income per paycheck: $1,814

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $436

Percentage of leftover income: 24.03%

Montana falls somewhat in the middle. The median household income of $60,560 is higher than many other states, and cost of living is relatively low, leaving a bit more than 24% of income available after expenses.

42. West Virginia

Median household income per paycheck: $1,559

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $399

Percentage of leftover income: 25.58%

The cost of living in West Virginia has gone up, making the median income of $50,884, the second lowest in the state, not stretch quite as far as it used to, leaving residents only 25.58%, leftover after expenses.

41. New Mexico

Median household income per paycheck: $1,675

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $452

Percentage of leftover income: 27.00%

New Mexico’s moderate median income level is the fifth lowest in the country, at $54,020, which doesn’t leave a lot leftover after expenses, but more than a handful of states.

40. Louisiana

Median household income per paycheck: $1,663

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $460

Percentage of leftover income: 27.64%

Louisiana’s median income is one of the ten lowest earning states, at $53,571 per year. Residents here have only 27.64% of that left after living expenses.

39. Mississippi

Median household income per paycheck: $1,519

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $438

Percentage of leftover income: 28.86%

The cost of living in Mississippi is relatively low compared to other states, $49,111, but so is the median income, which is the lowest of all the states. So with only 28.86% of leftover income, Mississippi residents have less to work with.

38. Arkansas

Median household income per paycheck: $1,590

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $475

Percentage of leftover income: 29.84%

Arkansas has the third-lowest median household income in the U.S., at $52,123. With 29.84% of income leftover after expenses, Arkansas residents have about $950 to work with each month.

37. Alaska

Median household income per paycheck: $2,470

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $761

Percentage of leftover income: 30.82%

A high median household income of $80,287 helps leave Alaska residents with more than 30% of their paychecks after expenses.

36. Arizona

Median household income per paycheck: $2,030

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $626

Percentage of leftover income: 30.83%

A high median household income of $65,913 helps leave Arizona residents with more than 30% of their paychecks after expenses. But that’s not nearly as much as what residents are left with in states least likely to live paycheck to paycheck.

35. Florida

Median household income per paycheck: $1,969

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $619

Percentage of leftover income: 31.41%

Florida’s median household is somewhere in the middle, neither too low nor super high, at ​​$61,777. But a low cost of living helps paychecks go further than in states where incomes are higher.

Plus, Florida is one of seven states with no income tax, which also helps residents hang onto more of their paycheck.

34. Idaho

Median household income per paycheck: $1,900

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $599

Percentage of leftover income: 31.51%

Idaho residents have less left over after expenses than residents in neighboring Wyoming. Groceries and transportation are more expensive than the national average here, however, taking a greater chunk of income.

33. Kentucky

Median household income per paycheck: $1,695

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $544

Percentage of leftover income: 32.07%

Despite having the seventh-lowest median household income in the U.S., Kentucky is one of the states where residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck because the cost of living is so low.

32. Nevada

Median household income per paycheck: $2,075

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $668

Percentage of leftover income: 32.18%

Nevada has a decent median household income, in the top half of the states, at $65,686 per year. Some expenses are relatively low, while others are on the higher side, leaving Nevada residents with more than 32% of income.

31. South Carolina

Median household income per paycheck: $1,771

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $573

Percentage of leftover income: 32.35%

Though South Carolina residents have a low median household income, expenses are also relatively low here, leaving them with nearly one-third of their take home pay after expenses are paid.

30. North Carolina

Median household income per paycheck: $1,848

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $609

Percentage of leftover income: 32.95%

North Carolina’s median household income is on the lower end, at $60,516. However, because living costs are lower here than in other high-income states, residents are left with almost a full third of their income after covering expenses.

29. Alabama

Median household income per paycheck: $1,671

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $571

Percentage of leftover income: 34.16%

Alabama ranks as the sixth- lowest median household income. Thanks to low living expenses — especially housing — residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck.

28. Rhode Island

Median household income per paycheck: $2,219

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $760

Percentage of leftover income: 34.27%

Rhode Island’s median household income ranks near the middle of the nation. But a low cost of living helps paychecks go further than in states where incomes are higher.

27. Delaware

Median household income per paycheck: $2,128

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $754

Percentage of leftover income: 35.45%

A decent median household income of $72,724 helps Delaware residents have more money left over after expenses than residents in almost half of the states.

26. Connecticut

Median household income per paycheck: $2,400

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $880

Percentage of leftover income: 36.67%

Connecticut ranks higher than other New England states Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts thanks to lower expenses costs. As a result, residents have a little more left over after expenses each month.

25. Maryland

Median household income per paycheck: $2,611

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $967

Percentage of leftover income: 37.03%

Maryland has the highest median household income in the nation, at $91,431. This enables residents to take away a higher leftover income even though expenses are also expensive here.

24. Oklahoma

Median household income per paycheck: $1,747

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $655

Percentage of leftover income: 37.51%

Although the average paycheck in Oklahoma isn’t as big as in most other states, it’s enough to cover expenses and still have a significant 37.51% left. The state’s low cost of living makes it possible to get by on less.

23. Wisconsin

Median household income per paycheck: $2,012

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $759

Percentage of leftover income: 37.71%

Wisconsin has a reasonable median household income, $67,080, and expenses are relatively affordable, except for healthcare. The result is a sizable 37.71% of leftover income.

22. Pennsylvania

Median household income per paycheck: $2,047

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $778

Percentage of leftover income: 38.01%

Pennsylvania residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck than residents in more than half of the other states thanks to a relatively high median household income of $67,587 and manageable expenses.

21. Michigan

Median household income per paycheck: $1,904

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $725

Percentage of leftover income: 38.06%

A low cost of living makes it possible for paychecks to go further in Michigan even though incomes are low. Michiganders have a good $1,450 in leftover income each month to work with after expenses.

20. Missouri

Median household income per paycheck: $1,858

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $710

Percentage of leftover income: 38.20%

A low cost of living makes it possible for Missouri residents to have more than 38% of the paychecks left over after expenses despite a lower median household income.

19. Indiana

Median household income per paycheck: $1,899

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $740

Percentage of leftover income: 38.97%

Indiana residents are less likely to live paycheck to paycheck than residents in a majority of states thanks to a relatively high median household income and a manageable cost of living.

18. Tennessee

Median household income per paycheck: $1,881

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $735

Percentage of leftover income: 39.06%

Tennessee has the ninth-lowest median household income in the U.S. Even so, residents can have nearly 40% of their paychecks left over after expenses thanks to a low cost of living.

17. North Dakota

Median household income per paycheck: $2,113

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $828

Percentage of leftover income: 39.18%

North Dakota has a decent median household income of $68,131. With relatively low cost of living, residents here maintain almost 40% of their income after expenses.

16. South Dakota

Median household income per paycheck: $2,027

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $809.84

Percentage of leftover income: 39.29%

Though the median income in neighboring South Dakota is lower than North Dakota, by over $4,000, residents here take home a slightly higher percentage of income after expenses due to a lower cost of living.

15. Nebraska

Median household income per paycheck: $1,984

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $789

Percentage of leftover income: 39.77%

You don’t have to be a billionaire like Warren Buffett — Nebraska’s famously wealthy resident and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — to get by without living paycheck to paycheck. Living costs are slightly higher in Nebraska, but so is income, allowing residents to take home almost 40% of leftover income after expenses.

14. Ohio

Median household income per paycheck: $1,931

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $778

Percentage of leftover income: 40.30%

Ohio’s median household income is somewhere in the middle of the nation, at $61,938 per year, and residents keep a significant 40.30% of their income after expenses. Not only are expenses here below the national average, housing is especially low, at $9,983.27 per year, or $383.97 biweekly.

13. Washington

Median household income per paycheck: $2,527

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,019

Percentage of leftover income: 40.34%

Washington is one of ten states where the median household income is in the 80,000s, specifically $82,400. Expenses here are pretty steep, most of them over the national average, except for utilities, which are 11.6% lower than national average. Still, due to the higher income, Washington residents are able to take home over 40% of their income after expenses.

12. Kansas

Median household income per paycheck: $1,927

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $797

Percentage of leftover income: 41.33%

The average Kansas resident can have more than 41% of their paychecks left over after expenses thanks to a low cost of living and a moderate median household income.

11. Iowa

Median household income per paycheck: $1,941

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $803

Percentage of leftover income: 41.40%

Iowa benefits from both a low cost of living and a median household income that’s pretty solid, at $65,429. As a result, residents have to use only half of their paychecks to cover expenses.

10. Colorado

Median household income per paycheck: $2,350

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $974

Percentage of leftover income: 41.47%

Colorado benefits from both a low cost of living, except for housing, which is more than 19% above national average, and a median household income that’s higher than in about half of the states, at $80,184. As a result, residents have to use only half of their paychecks to cover expenses.

9. Utah

Median household income per paycheck: $2,290

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $958

Percentage of leftover income: 41.84%

Utah has one of the higher median household incomes, at $79,133. Some of the expenses are on the higher side, above national average, such as housing and transportation, but groceries, utilities and healthcare are low enough that Utah residents have more than 41% of leftover income.

8. Virginia

Median household income per paycheck: $2,321

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $975

Percentage of leftover income: 42.02%

Virginia takes the No. 9 spot with a decent income, $80,615, but otherwise lower expenses, except for housing, which is more than 10% over the national average.

7. Georgia

Median household income per paycheck: $1,932

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $814

Percentage of leftover income: 42.13%

Georgia has the seventh-lowest housing costs in our rankings, which helps residents have more money left over after expenses.

6. New Jersey

Median household income per paycheck: $2,587

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,092

Percentage of leftover income: 42.21%

New Jersey has the second highest median household income, at $89,703. This higher income makes it possible for New Jersey residents to take home over 42% of their income after expenses that are higher here than in many other states.

5. New Hampshire

Median household income per paycheck: $2,556

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,090

Percentage of leftover income: 42.65%

New Hampshire is another state where it is the high median household income that enables it to stay higher in the ranks, because the cost of living here is above the national average. Still, residents have over 42% of their income left over after expenses.

4. Illinois

Median household income per paycheck: $2,123

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $917

Percentage of leftover income: 43.22%

Illinois’s median household income is relatively high, though not as high as those in the top ten, at $72,563. Still, with a relatively low cost of living, except for transportation, which is more than 5% above national average, residents here can take home over 43% of their income after expenses.

3. Texas

Median household income per paycheck: $2,119

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $937

Percentage of leftover income: 44.22%

Texas has a moderate household income, at $67,321, but with a low cost of living, residents here take home a juicy 44.22% of income after expenses.

2. Minnesota

Median household income per paycheck: $2,246

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $1,000

Percentage of leftover income: 44.52%

Minnesota’s median household income is a not so shabby $77,706 per year, or $2,246 biweekly, but low expenses here allow residents to take home 44.52% of their income after expenses.

1. Wyoming

Median household income per paycheck: $2,138

Total leftover income after cost of living expenses: $960

Percentage of leftover income: 44.90%

Wyoming has a relatively low to moderate household income, $68,002. However, with mostly low expenses, residents end up with a very significant 44.90% of income after expenses.

Stretch Your Paycheck Further in Your State

The states where residents are most likely to live paycheck to paycheck are also among the most expensive places to live in the U.S. And, they’re primarily on the coasts. So, if you can move to the Midwest or South where it’s cheaper, you’ll likely be able to keep more of your paycheck each month.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: Based on each state’s median household income after taxes for a person filing as a single person as sourced from the 2021American Community Survey and in-house income tax calculator, states were ranked according to the percentage of themedian paycheck that was left over after subtracting the following: (1) average housing cost per paycheck, (2) total amountspent on food per paycheck, (3) total amount spent on utilities per paycheck, (4) total amount spent on transportation perpaycheck and (5) total amount spent on health per paycheck. The states’ median household income figures were sourcedfrom the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and InformationCenter: 2022 Cost of Living Indices. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Where You’re Most and Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck

