States Where It’s Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class

April 13, 2023 — 02:43 pm EDT

The term "class," first widely used in the 19th century, is still used to characterize a group of individuals who occupy the same tier on the economic ladder. Today, social classes are divided into three major groups: working (or lower) class, middle class and upper class.

In a 2022 survey conducted by Gallup, about half of Americans identified as middle class, 38% as middle class, and 14% as upper middle class, but only 2% identified as upper class. Income plays the largest role in determining class structure; however, the amount of money needed to ascend into a new class can be tricky to nail down. While there's no single formula for how ambitious, middle-income Americans increase their social mobility, some states are better than others for enabling the move from middle to upper class.

To find out where it's easiest to go from middle class to upper class, GOBankingRates drew data from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. We analyzed state-by-state changes in different levels of income over the years. For each state, the study found the year-over-year change and the five-year change in the percentage of households with the 2021 median household income, which was $69,021, as well as the percentage of households with incomes of $150,000-$199,999 and $200,000 or more. GOBankingRates defined middle class as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.

GOBankingRates ranked the states by difficulty in moving from middle class to upper class, with the easiest state placed first.

View of Downtown Boise.

1. Idaho

  • 2021 median household income: $63,377 
  • Five-year change in
    • Median household income: 28.88% 
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 78.79%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 96.55%
  • Annual expenditures: $66,660.29

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

2. Utah

  • 2021 median household income: $79,133 
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 26.58%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 66.04% 
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 84.78%
  • Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

3. Washington

  • 2021 median household income: $82,400
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 31.11% 
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 50.77%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 96.83%
  • Annual expenditures: $76,431.78
It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

4. Oregon

  • 2021 median household income: $70,084
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 31.56%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 75.56% 
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 95.35%
  • Annual expenditures: $81,116.74

Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

5. Colorado

  • 2021 median household income: $80,184
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 28.25%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 50.77%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.19%
  • Annual expenditures: $70,006.69

6. Maine

  • 2021 median household income: $63,182
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 24.31%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 83.33%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.76%
  • Annual expenditures: $77,167.98
Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

7. New Hampshire

  • 2021 median household income: $83,449
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 21.85%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 44.59%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 66.67%
  • Annual expenditures: $77,703.41

Downtown of Indianapolis by Indiana Central Canal.

8. Indiana

  • 2021 median household income: $61,944
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.82%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 66.67%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 80.00%
  • Annual expenditures: $60,168.27
Vermont home

9. Vermont

  • 2021 median household income: $67,674 
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 20.62%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.52%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 80.00%
  • Annual expenditures: $77,569.55
view of Nevada homes

10. Nevada

  • 2021 median household income: $65,686
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.72%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 71.43%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 83.78%
  • Annual expenditures: $69,069.70

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

11. Arizona

  • 2021 median household income: $65,913
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 28.39%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 59.09%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.19%
  • Annual expenditures: $70,809.82
High end townhouses line the streets on Mud Island, Memphis, Tennessee.

12. Tennessee

  • 2021 median household income: $58,516
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 25.64% 
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 58.33%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
  • Annual expenditures: $60,369.06
Minneapolis Minnesota cityscape view

13. Minnesota

  • 2021 median household income: $77,706
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.92%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 49.18%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 70.18%
  • Annual expenditures: $65,254.80

Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

14. Georgia

  • 2021 median household income: $65,030
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 27.42%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 54.35%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.09%
  • Annual expenditures: $59,298.21
Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

15. Montana

  • 2021 median household income: $60,560
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 25.18%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 81.82%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.70%
  • Annual expenditures: $70,140.54
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

16. Wisconsin

  • 2021 median household income: $67,080
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.83%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 64.29%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.44%
  • Annual expenditures: $63,916.24

modern beach homes on a sunny day.

17. Nebraska

  • 2021 median household income: $66,644
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.54%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 61.90%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 67.57%
  • Annual expenditures: $61,506.83
Detroit Woodward Ave.

18. Michigan

  • 2021 median household income: $63,202
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 24.41%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.81%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 73.68%
  • Annual expenditures: $61,707.62
Blue, Clear Sky, Color Image, Community, Electricity Pylon, GREEN, Grass, HOUSE, Horizontal, Mid Distance, Middle Class, Outdoors, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania, Residential District, Sky, Suburb, Tree, USA, Working Class, car, day, homes, houses, neighborhoods, nobody, real estate, three objects

19. Pennsylvania

  • 2021 median household income: $67,587
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.12%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 48.00%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
  • Annual expenditures: $65,723.30

Three houses in a Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood.

20. Ohio

  • 2021 median household income: $61,938
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.23%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 53.66%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 67.57%
  • Annual expenditures: $61,506.83
Kansas City, Missouri

21. Missouri

  • 2021 median household income: $61,043
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.09%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.41%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
  • Annual expenditures: $59,632.85
house in coastal California town

22. California

  • 2021 median household income: 23.09%
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 31.85%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 35.62%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 71.43%
  • Annual expenditures: $59,632.85

23. North Carolina

  • 2021 median household income: $60,516
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 25.41%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 56.41%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 76.92%
  • Annual expenditures: $64,050.10
Luxury apartment buildings in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

24. Rhode Island

  • 2021 median household income: $74,489
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 27.58%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 40.32%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 63.64%
  • Annual expenditures: $75,561.71
Myrtle Beach South Carolina beach homes

25. South Carolina

  • 2021 median household income: $58,234
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 24.17%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 61.11%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 84.38%
  • Annual expenditures: $63,113.10

Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.

26. Illinois

  • 2021 median household income: $72,563
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.58%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 41.67%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 62.90%
  • Annual expenditures: $61,975.33
Aerial image of single family homes in Bettendorf Iowa USA.

27. Iowa

  • 2021 median household income: $65,429
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 19.90%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 60.00%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.71%
  • Annual expenditures: $59,699.78
Residential street in downtown Charleston, West Virginia with the Capitol building in the background at sunrise.

28. West Virginia

  • 2021 median household income: $50,884
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 19.32%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 60.71%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.22%
  • Annual expenditures: $60,235.20

Aerial view of Hidden Valley neighborhood in Topeka KS - Image.

29. Kansas

  • 2021 median household income: $64,521
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 20.44%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.81%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.00%
  • Annual expenditures: $58,562.00
Kentucky home

30. Kentucky

  • 2021 median household income: $55,454
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.75%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.74%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 68.97%
  • Annual expenditures: $63,514.67
Southern Alabama home with beautiful porch and lovely red roses.

31. Alabama

  • 2021 median household income: $54,943
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.76%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 55.56%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.86%
  • Annual expenditures: $58,963.57

A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

32. Florida

  • 2021 median household income: $61,777
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 26.33%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 57.50%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.91%
  • Annual expenditures: $68,801.98
South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

33. Massachusetts

  • 2021 median household income: $89,026
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 25.47%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 30.59%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 69.79%
  • Annual expenditures: $100,191.22
Richmond, VA, USA April 4, 2006 Two adult men walk past the historic homes on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.

34. Virginia

  • 2021 median household income: $80,615
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 21.87%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 31.08%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.12%
  • Annual expenditures: $68,801.98

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

35. South Dakota

  • 2021 median household income: $63,920
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.74%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.65%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 48.57%
  • Annual expenditures: $63,246.96
Aerial Sunset in Perth Amboy New Jersey.

36. New Jersey

  • 2021 median household income: $89,703
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 21.71%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 21.11%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 53.70%
  • Annual expenditures: $75,227.07
Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

37. Arkansas

  • 2021 median household income: $52,123
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.12%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 67.86%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 73.08%
  • Annual expenditures: $60,636.77

Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

38. Maryland

  • 2021 median household income: $91,431
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 20.20%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 25.00%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.64%
  • Annual expenditures: $82,990.72
Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.

39. Wyoming

  • 2021 median household income: $68,002
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 14.98%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 46.00%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 62.86%
  • Annual expenditures: $61,908.40
Hillside houses and trees in Santa Fe, New Mexico

40. New Mexico

  • 2021 median household income: $54,020
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 18.27%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 42.11%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 58.06%
  • Annual expenditures: $62,912.32

An Oahu beach house.

41. Hawaii

  • 2021 median household income: $88,005
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 22.27%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 43.04%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 75.34%
  • Annual expenditures: $123,147.52
Brushy Creek Suburb Homes above Neighborhood in Austin , Texas suburb of Round Rock , TX aerial drone view high above Texas Hill Country houses golden hour sunset sun rays and lens flare - Image.

42. Texas

  • 2021 median household income: $67,321
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.01%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 45.28%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 52.63%
  • Annual expenditures: $61,908.40
Lewes, Delaware, USA - May 28, 2011.

43. Delaware

  • 2021 median household income: $72,724
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 19.19%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 39.34%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 57.41%
  • Annual expenditures: $70,675.97

New Orleans, USA - Nov 30, 2017: Southern style American houses along Center Street.

44. Louisiana

  • 2021 median household income: $53,571
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 17.35%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 41.46%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.05%

Annual expenditures: $62,644.61

Upper West Side buildings and Central Park in Fall.

45. New York

  • 2021 median household income: $75,157
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 23.73%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 34.33%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 61.25%
  • Annual expenditures: $90,018.16
Home in Biloxi coast.

46. Mississippi

  • 2021 median household income: $49,111
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 21.18%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 70.37%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 65.22%
  • Annual expenditures: $56,888.80

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of Fargo's historic Front Street now Main Street in the heart of the downtown district.

47. North Dakota

  • 2021 median household income: $68,131
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 15.25%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 46.00%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 36.73%
  • Annual expenditures: $64,987.09
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

48. Oklahoma

  • 2021 median household income: $56,956
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 18.56%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 47.22%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 54.55%
  • Annual expenditures: $57,424.22
Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

49. Connecticut

  • 2021 median household income: $83,572
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 16.47%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 23.17%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 42.16%
  • Annual expenditures: $78,171.90
The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

50. Alaska

  • 2021 median household income: $80,287
  • Five-year change in:
    • Median household income: 7.85%
    • Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 13.64%
    • Households earning $200,000 or more: 51.47%
  • Annual expenditures: $84,730.85

Methodology: In order to find the states where it is easiest to go from 'middle class" to "upper class," GOBankingRates found each state's (1) 2021 Median Household income, as well as the (2) year-over year change and the (3) 5-year percentage change in median household income. GOBankingRates then found the (4) 2021 percent of households with incomes $100,000 - $149,000, the (5) year-over year change and the (6) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $100,000 - $149,000, the (7) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, the (8) year-over-year change and the (9) 5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $150,000 - $199,999, as well as the (10) 2021 percent of households with incomes of $200,000+, and the (11) year-over year change and the (12)  5-year percentage change in the percent of households with incomes of $200,000+ all sourced from the 2016, 2020 and 2021 American Community Surveys that are conducted by the U.S Census Bureau. GOBankingRates also found each state's (13) annual expenditures which were calculated using the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, which was then factored out using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's composite cost of living index for each state from the 2022 averages. These thirteen factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being the best. Factors 1 through 3 were weighted 0.5 times and factor 13 holds 1.5 times weight. All data was gathered and is up to date as of April 10, 2023.

GOBankingRates took middle class to be defined as $46,013 - $138,042 based on the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021.

