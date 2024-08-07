States With Tax Breaks for Renters: Do You Qualify?

It is rare to get meaningful tax relief as a renter. Homeowners can get significant tax advantages, most notably in the form of the mortgage interest deduction and the capital gains exemption, both of which are available to all households regardless of circumstance. This is less common for renters. There are no federal tax breaks for renters and, while 23 states do offer some sort of rental-based tax relief, almost all are limited to age- or income-based assistance.

"Tax breaks for renters are different from homeowners," said Aaron Cirksena, CEO and Founder of MDRN Capital. "To qualify, renters need to be a resident in the state they are renting in, the property owner has to be paying tax on the place being rented and the renter cannot be dependent on another's tax return."

But, Cirksena said, it's worth looking into. "You don't necessarily need to rearrange all your finances to qualify, as you can make more impact on your finances by putting your focus into other financial strategies. If you happen to qualify, it is an added bonus."

Here are the states that offer tax breaks for renters. You can also consider consulting a financial advisor to build an efficient tax strategy and navigate local legislation.

States With No Renter's Tax Break

The following states do not offer tax benefits for renters:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

States That Offer Tax Incentives for Renters

Offers a tax credit based on rent or property taxes. To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

Lived in Arizona for the entire year

Paid rent or property taxes on a primary residence

Age 65 or older

Earned no more than $3,751/$5,501 single/joint

Offers up to $60/$120 single/joint to renters who meet the following criteria:

Paid rent in California for at least six months

Earned no more than $50,746/$101,492 single/joint

Was not a claimed dependent

Did not live in a tax-exempt property

Offers a tax rebate worth up to $1,044 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Lived in Colorado for the entire year

Earned no more than $18,026/$23,345 single/joint

Are 65 or older, or meet another age or disability-based qualification

Are not a claimed dependent

Offers a tax rebate worth up to $900 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Lived in Connecticut for the entire year

Are 65 or older OR meet a disability or surviving spouse qualification

Offers a tax credit worth up to $1,000 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Lived in D.C. for the entire year, did not live in public housing

Earned less than $61,300, or $83,700 for those age 70 and older

Are not a claimed dependent

Did not live in tax-subsidized housing

Offers a tax credit worth $50 per claimed tax exemption to renters who meet the following criteria:

Is a legal resident of Hawaii

Lived in Hawaii for at least nine months

Earned no more than $30,000

Paid at least $1,000 in rent

Are not a claimed dependent

Offers a tax deduction worth up to $3,000 to all Indiana renters. This does not apply to any properties exempt from Indiana property taxes.

Offers a tax reimbursement worth up to $1,000 for renters who meet the following criteria:

Earned no more than $25,328

Aged 65 years or older

Did not live in property tax-exempt housing

Offers a refundable income tax credit for individuals who paid rent or property taxes based on the following criteria:

Paid eligible expenses on a Maine property for any portion of the year

Does not file taxes as married-filing-separately

Are not a claimed dependent

Earned no more than $57,500/$75,000 single/joint

Offers a tax credit worth up to $1,000 based on the following criteria:

Age 60 or older OR meet a qualifying disability or survivorship status

Lived in Maryland for at least six months

Cannot have lived in tax-exempt or public housing

Has a net worth no more than $200,000

Offers a tax deduction worth up to $4,000 for rent paid on your primary residence.

Offers a tax credit worth up to $1,700 for residents who paid rent or property taxes based on the following criteria:

Must have paid eligible costs on their primary residence

Must have lived in Michigan for at least six months

Earned less than $67,300

Offers a refundable tax credit to renters worth up $2,640 for renters who meet the following criteria:

A legal resident of Minnesota

Lived in the state for at least 183 days

Did not live in tax-exempt housing

Earned no more than $73,270

Are not a claimed dependent

Offers a tax credit worth up to $750 for renters who meet the following criteria:

Age 65 or older OR meets a disability or survivorship qualification

Earned no more than $27,200/$29,200 single/joint

Offers a tax credit worth up to $1,150 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Are age 62 or older

Lived in Montana for at least nine months

Paid rent on a home in Montana for at least six months

Earned no more than $45,000

Offers either a tax deduction worth up to $15,000 OR a refundable tax credit of $50. Renters must choose one and must have paid rent on a primary residence that was not tax-exempt.

Offers a tax rebate worth up to $250 for renters who meet the following criteria:

Age 65 or older

Earned no more than $16,000

A resident of New Mexico

Lived in New Mexico for at least six months

Are not a claimed dependent

Were not incarcerated for more than six months during the past year

Offers a refundable tax credit for renters who meet the following criteria:

If any member of your household is over age 65, the credit is worth up to $375

If all members of your household are under age 65, the credit is worth up to $75

Earned no more than $18,000

Lived in a single residence for at least six months

Were a New York state resident for the entire year

Paid an average monthly rent worth no more than $450

Owned real property assets worth no more than $85,000

Are not a claimed dependent

Offers a tax credit worth up to $400 based on the ratio of rent-to-income to renters who met the following criteria:

Are age 65 or older OR meet certain disability or survivorship requirements

Earn no more than $70,000

Offers a tax rebate worth up to $1,000 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Are 65 or older OR meet certain disability or survivorship requirements

Earn no more than $45,000

Offers a tax credit to renters who meet the following criteria:

Must be age 65 or older OR meet certain disability or survivorship requirements

Must have lived in Rhode Island for the entire year

Did not live in tax-exempt housing

Earned no more than $37,870

Do not owe unpaid rent

Offers a tax rebate worth up to $1,259 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Are age 66 or older OR meet certain disability or survivorship requirements

Lived in Utah for the entire year

Are not a claimed dependent

Earned no more than $40,840

Offers a tax credit to renters who meet the following criteria:

Lived in Vermont for the entire year

Paid rent on a property for at least six months

Are not a claimed dependent

Meet income eligibility based on location and family size https://tax.vermont.gov/individuals/renter-credit/income-eligibility-limits?source=syndication

Offers a tax credit worth up to $1,168 to renters who meet the following criteria:

Are a legal resident of Wisconsin

Lived in Wisconsin for the entire year

Paid rent on a property during the year

Are 18 years or older

Earned no more than $24,680, OR are age 62 or older, OR meet certain disability or survivorship requirements

Are not a claimed dependent

Did not receive certain tax credits or deductions

The Bottom Line

Depending on where you live, you might receive a tax break for rent that you paid over the year. This is usually fairly minor, but it's important not to miss out on any chance to lower your taxes.

