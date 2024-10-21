News & Insights

State Street’s Influence on Webjet Limited Stock

October 21, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

State Street Bank and Trust Company has made notable changes in its holdings in Webjet Limited, reflecting its influence in the company’s voting power through securities lending agreements. The bank retains a significant interest in Webjet’s voting shares, with notable transactions affecting its stake. These developments may pique the interest of investors tracking institutional movements in Webjet’s stock.

