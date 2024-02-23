State Street Looking to Expand Model Portfolio Segment

State Street Global Advisors is looking to grow its model portfolio business from $5 billion currently to over $25 billion by the end of this decade. Model portfolios are experiencing increasing popularity among financial advisors and clients. They enable advisors to bundle funds into specialized, off-the-shelf strategies, creating more time and resources for client engagement and financial planning.

At the moment, Blackrock is the clear leader with nearly $100 billion in assets tied to its model portfolios. Recently, the asset manager predicted that over the next 5 years, model portfolios’ total assets will exceed $10 trillion over the next 5 years from $4 trillion as of July 2023. State Street is aiming to capture a piece of this expanding market.

Peter Hill, State Street’s head of model portfolios solutions, remarked, “We are fully committed to investing in our model portfolio business to meet the needs of our advisors and our platforms as their adoption rate of models continues to grow.” To achieve this, State Street is investing in the segment from an ‘infrastructure perspective’. This includes hiring employees in sales and marketing while also increasing outreach to advisors.

Finsum: State Street is looking to grow its model portfolio segment by 5-folds over the next 5 years. Over the next 5 years, model portfolio assets are forecast to exceed $10 trillion from $4 trillion currently.

advisors

clients

model portfolios

Blackrock

rates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.