State Street Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.67MM shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). This represents 7.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 11.77MM shares and 6.88% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is $7.31. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of $6.76.

The projected annual revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust is $519MM, an increase of 7.30%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BDN is 0.1185%, a decrease of 22.5056%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 185,891K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,543,070 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,964,205 shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 9,529,688 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,321,938 shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 33.36% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,768,171 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,851,478 shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 16.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,273,968 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119,866 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,762,116 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967,047 shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 62.84% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Declares $0.19 Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $6.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.22%, the lowest has been 4.23%, and the highest has been 12.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Brandywine Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

