State Street Corp. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $747 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $783 million, or $2.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $3.66 billion from $3.41 billion last year.

State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

