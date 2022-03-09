STAT MedEvac To Renew Its Fleet With 10 New H135 Helicopters

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced STAT MedEvac has committed to ordering 10 new H135 helicopters as part of a fleet renewal initiative for its air medical operations. The Pennsylvania-based critical care transport provider is the clinical arm for the Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania, and is the largest single branded, non-profit medical transport system in the Eastern United States.

"We've been flying Airbus products since we began our operations, and couldn't imagine it any other way," said Jim Houser, CEO of STAT Medevac.

