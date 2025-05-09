Starwood Property Trust, Inc Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starwood Property Trust, Inc (STWD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $112.25 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $154.33 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Starwood Property Trust, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $156.29 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.1% to $418.18 million from $523.08 million last year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $112.25 Mln. vs. $154.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $418.18 Mln vs. $523.08 Mln last year.

