Starwood Announces Authorization of $400M Share Repurchase Program

Starwood Property Trust STWD has authorized a $400-million share repurchase program, signaling management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and long-term earnings capacity. The buyback gives flexibility to repurchase shares opportunistically, particularly if the stock trades below intrinsic value, and could enhance per-share earnings and book value over time.

Notably, this move follows the company’s September 2024 underwritten public offering of 17.5 million common shares, highlighting a balanced capital strategy that includes both equity issuance for growth and buybacks when valuation is compelling.

Operationally, Starwood continues to generate relatively stable income from its $2.9-billion commercial mortgage-backed securities and related commercial real estate assets portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2025, supported by principal repayments and selective new investments. The company has also enhanced financial flexibility through disciplined asset sales, including the February 2024 disposition of 16 retail properties for $387.1 million, which resulted in a $92-million gain. Such portfolio recycling strengthens its ability to fund investments and return capital to shareholders.

Beyond repurchases, STWD maintains a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, though its payout ratio of 122% suggests dividend coverage remains stretched. From a liquidity standpoint, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $499.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 65.8% sequentially. Total debt declined to $2.3 billion from $2.6 billion in the prior quarter, reflecting some balance sheet improvement.

In conclusion, while the new buyback authorization signals confidence and offers potential upside for shareholders, its execution will likely be measured. Elevated payout levels and leverage considerations suggest management must carefully balance capital returns with liquidity preservation, particularly in a volatile interest rate and credit environment.

Share Buyback Announcements by Other Banks

In February 2026, Valley National Bancorp’s VLY board of directors announced a stock repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to 25 million shares of its common stock. The new program will become effective on April 27, 2026, and will remain in place through April 27, 2028.

Apart from its stock repurchase initiatives, Valley National Bancorp has consistently maintained a quarterly dividend payment of 11 cents per share since 2018. Given a decent liquidity position, Valley National Bancorp remains well-positioned to comfortably meet its near-term debt obligations. This financial strength also supports the continuation of efficient capital distribution initiatives.

The same month, WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD board approved an increase of 4.5 million shares under its repurchase authorization, raising the total currently authorized amount to 10 million shares.

Apart from its stock repurchase initiatives, since fiscal 2011, WaFd has been increasing its quarterly dividend regularly, with the last one announced in 2025. Given its earnings strength, WaFd is expected to be able to sustain efficient capital distributions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.