Starting A Trade School Or Vocational Program? Here’s What To Expect

Trade schools, also known as vocational schools, prepare students to enter career fields that require specialized training. Professionals who attend trade school include electricians, dental hygienists, veterinary technicians and plumbers.

Trade school programs are relatively affordable and highly specialized alternatives to four-year colleges and universities. Keep reading to learn what to expect from your trade school program, and check out our list of the best online trade schools.

What Is the Difference Between Trade School and College?

There are several differences between trade school and college, most of which we’ll discuss below. The key difference between the two is that trade school coursework trains learners for very specific careers. College courses, on the other hand, provide students with the general skills necessary to become well-rounded learners.

A history major in a traditional four-year college, for example, takes supplemental courses in math, sciences, English and other subjects. Trade school students don’t need to take classes outside of their field of study. A student learning to become a plumber, for instance, enrolls only in courses related to the installation, maintenance, extension and alteration of a plumbing system.

What to Expect When Starting Trade School

Here’s what you can look forward to as a trade school student.

Learning Will Be Hands-On

The skilled trades require extensive hands-on training. You might learn some history and theory related to your field of interest, but for the most part, your instructors will put you to work.

Expect to participate in hands-on learning and labs during your trade school program. Learners studying to become mechanics, for example, learn the ins and outs of vehicle brake systems by using real equipment they’d find in an auto garage. Cosmetology students learn to cut and style hair, use modern nail technologies and apply facials—all with in-person training.

Instructors, who have typically worked in their trades for years, demonstrate the various techniques and skills graduates will need on the job.

Most colleges or universities don’t employ this learn-by-doing method to the same extent. While some college programs involve labs, these typically occur only two or three times a week.

There May Be Structured Class Days

In a four-year college, students generally follow a relatively inconsistent schedule. They might attend club meetings, take study breaks or head to the dorms to nap between classes. What’s more, college students typically don’t follow the same routine every day.

In a trade school, however, you can expect to follow a more rigid schedule. You might be in school every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. without much additional time for other activities. That’s because trade programs aim to maximize students’ time in school. In most cases, students can complete their trade program in two years, versus the college student’s typical four.

In some cases, trade schools offer night classes so students can work full or part time during the day.

The benefit of this structured schedule is that students receive intensive training for continuous periods. Following a routine schedule can make it easier to form learning habits that enhance information retention.

Expect Small Class Sizes

Colleges and universities—and especially large public schools—can see roughly 1,000 students in a lecture hall at a time. These huge class sizes make it nearly impossible to form a rapport with your professor or ask questions during class.

You don’t need to worry about running into this issue at trade school. Many trade school classes contain no more than 10 to 25 students.

Ultimately, small classes contribute to higher student performance. That’s because students can form relationships with their professors and receive timely, personalized feedback.

Smaller class sizes also lend to individualized learning experiences. Instructors have more bandwidth to give each student dedicated support both in and outside of the classroom—so get ready to get to know your professors and ask them questions.

You May Receive a Required Materials List

Certain trade school programs require students to provide their own tools in preparation for their classes. Required materials vary by program. Learners studying to become mechanics, for example, might be asked to provide their own power tools to repair vehicles.

The cost of required materials may vary as well. Plumbing students can expect to spend around $2,000 on books and materials, which may include rulers, protractors, wrenches and pipe glue. Cosmetology students might spend up to $3,000 on supplies such as mannequins, hair styling products and nail kits. Dental hygienists in training might be asked to bring their own uniforms.

Though the initial costs are high, the investment is worthwhile. Learners should get consistent value from their tools throughout your program and use them almost every day in classes. Most students use the same tools once they begin their careers as well.

You Should Be Preparing for Licensure

Before applying to a trade school program, check your prospective school’s accreditation status. Accredited degrees are more likely to meet professional licensure and certification requirements.

The goal of most vocational programs is licensure. Students work to become accredited or licensed in their respective fields of study.

Many trade schools are designed to prepare students to pass professional licensing exams. Electricians, contractors and cosmetologists, among other trade professions, must earn licenses before they can begin their careers.

Some vocational programs prepare students for apprenticeships. For many careers, once a program and an apprenticeship are complete, you’re qualified to begin an entry-level position in your field.

Professions like carpentry, sheet metal working and ironworking require students to complete apprenticeships before starting their careers.

Questions to Ask About Vocational Education

If you’re planning to pursue trade school, you might have asked the following questions. Let’s dig in.

What Are Examples of Vocational Education?

Many vocational programs are available. Some of the most common include:

Medical assisting

Pharmacy technicians

Dental assisting

Massage therapy

Cosmetology

Plumbing

Electricians

Paralegals

Veterinary technicians

Respiratory therapy

Culinary arts

What Are the Benefits of Vocational Education?

Vocational education offers several benefits. One is its relative affordability in comparison to four-year colleges and universities. Trade school graduates usually graduate with relatively low or no student debt—and they tend to earn higher salaries later on. You can enroll in most vocational programs for around $5,000 per year and graduate within two years.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, undergraduate tuition and fees at public schools cost $9,375 per year on average for in-state students and $27,091 for out-of-state learners. At private schools, tuition and fees cost $32,825 per year on average.

Trade school students also enjoy small class sizes, high graduation rates and a bright outlook for the future of skilled trades.

Additionally, the skilled trades typically offer job stability. Essential services like plumbing and nursing usually survive recessions, because these professionals are needed regardless of the economic climate.

How Long Is a Trade School Program?

It depends on what kind of program you’re interested in.

Most trade school programs take no longer than two years to complete. Some, like a program for obtaining a commercial truck driving license, take as little as three to seven weeks to complete. Completion time varies depending on the school and the professions certification requirements.

How Many Classes Do I Need to Complete in Trade School?

This depends on the program you’re completing. Some certificates, like the diesel technology program at the Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, require just six courses to complete. At the San Francisco Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology, students take 14 classes and clock a total of 1,600 hours of technical instruction and practical training before obtaining a license.

