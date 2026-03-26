Stardust Power (SDST) Price Target Increased by 27.12% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Stardust Power (NasdaqCM:SDST) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 27.12% from the prior estimate of $20.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 999.14% from the latest reported closing price of $2.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stardust Power. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDST is 0.00%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.19% to 444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 101K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 56.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDST by 57.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 28.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDST by 28.59% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 23K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.