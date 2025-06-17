Markets
SDST

Stardust Power Prices $4.3 Mln Public Offering At $0.20 Per Share

June 17, 2025 — 11:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stardust Power Inc. (SDST), a U.S.-based developer of battery-grade lithium products, has announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering expected to generate approximately $4.3 million in gross proceeds before deducting fees and expenses.

The offering includes 21.5 million shares of common stock, priced at $0.20 per share. Additionally, Aegis Capital Corp., the underwriter, has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% more shares to cover any over-allotments.

The transaction is anticipated to close around June 18, 2025, pending customary conditions. Stardust Power plans to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

SDST is currently trading at $0.1928, or 50.3477% lower on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SDST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.